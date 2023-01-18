 Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51

    Samsung Galaxy A51 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹23,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 24,990 M.R.P. ₹29,999
    Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India starts at Rs.23,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A51 is Rs.24,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 32 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 32 Hours(4G)
    • 01h 35m 31s
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    Camera
    • ISO-CELL
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • No
    Design
    • 158.5 mm
    • Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Pink, Prism Crush Blue
    • 172 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 7.9 mm
    • 73.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 60 Hz
    • Super AMOLED
    • 87.44 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • January 29, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy A51
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 0.598 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 29.0 s
    • 6 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.0
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Up to 106 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy A51 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A51 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India at 19,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A51?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A51?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A51 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A51 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy A51