Samsung Galaxy A51 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Samsung Galaxy A51 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A51 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A51 now with free delivery.