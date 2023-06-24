Hot deal! Grab the Oppo Reno 8 5G at this amazing new price

The OPPO Reno 8 5G, a mid-range smartphone launched in July 2022, features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and offers 8GB of RAM with storage options of 128GB or 256GB. The phone boasts a rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Running on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1, the OPPO Reno 8 5G is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The OPPO Reno 8 5G is a good choice for those looking for a mid-range smartphone with a powerful processor, a good display, and a fast charging battery. It also has a good camera system for taking photos and videos.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OPPO Reno 8 5G Discount

The OPPO Reno 8 5G is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 38999, is currently available at a discounted price of just Rs. 29999, offering a huge discount of 23 percent.

But that's not all! You can further reduce the price by exploring exchange offers and taking advantage of bank benefits.

Other offers

Flipkart is currently offering an amazing exchange deal for the OPPO Reno 8 5G, where you can receive a generous discount of up to Rs. 29000 by trading in your old smartphone. However, it's important to keep in mind that the exact discount amount will vary depending on the model and condition of your previous device. To verify if the exchange offer is applicable in your area, make sure to enter your Pin code.

Additionally, customers can avail Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions. There is also a 10 percent discount available for Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions.