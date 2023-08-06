Oppo Reno 3 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO Reno 3 OPPO Reno 3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4025 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno 3 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno 3 now with free delivery.