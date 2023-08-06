 Oppo Reno 3 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO Reno 3

OPPO Reno 3 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4025 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno 3 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno 3 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹29,990
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
44 MP
4025 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
Oppo Reno 3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 4025 mAh
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 44 MP
Battery
  • Yes, VOOC, v4.0: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • 4025 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.8
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F2.4
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 44 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • 170 grams
  • Auroral Blue, Midnight Black
  • 73.3 mm
  • 160.2 mm
  • Back: Mineral Glass
  • 7.9 mm
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 411 ppi
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 84.21 %
  • 20:9
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90.8 %
  • AMOLED
General
  • Reno 3
  • Yes
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • November 30, 2020 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • OPPO
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GM9446
  • MediaTek Helio P90
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 48+13+8+2 MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Oppo Reno 3 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo Reno 3 in India?

Oppo Reno 3 price in India at 29,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (44 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P90; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4025 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Reno 3?

How many colors are available in Oppo Reno 3?

What is the Oppo Reno 3 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo Reno 3 Waterproof?

    Oppo Reno 3