 Oppo Reno 2z Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO Reno 2Z

    OPPO Reno 2Z

    OPPO Reno 2Z is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno 2Z from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno 2Z now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34034/heroimage/135616-v4-oppo-reno-2z-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34034/images/Design/135616-v4-oppo-reno-2z-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34034/images/Design/135616-v4-oppo-reno-2z-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34034/images/Design/135616-v4-oppo-reno-2z-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹29,990
    256 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹29,990
    256 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 30,999 M.R.P. ₹38,999
    Buy Now

    OPPO Reno 2Z Price in India

    OPPO Reno 2Z price in India starts at Rs.29,990. The lowest price of OPPO Reno 2Z is Rs.24,999 on amazon.in.

    OPPO Reno 2Z price in India starts at Rs.29,990. The lowest price of OPPO Reno 2Z is Rs.24,999 on amazon.in.

    Oppo Reno 2z Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0: 51 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Pop-Up
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F1.7
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    Design
    • 8.7 mm
    • 195 grams
    • 75.8 mm
    • Sky White, Luminous Black
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 161.8 mm
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 396 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 84.38 %
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 91.1 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • AMOLED
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • September 6, 2019 (Official)
    • Reno 2Z
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.183 W/kg, Body: 0.780 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GM9446
    • MediaTek Helio P90
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 21.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 223 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Oppo Reno 2z FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo Reno 2Z in India?

    Oppo Reno 2Z price in India at 27,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P90; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Reno 2Z?

    How many colors are available in Oppo Reno 2Z?

    What is the Oppo Reno 2Z Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo Reno 2Z Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oppo Reno 2z