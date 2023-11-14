Icon

Huge price drop on the iPhone 11 Pro Max! Check other offers too

Flipkart is offering an 18 percent discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Hurry up and grab it before the offer ends.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 08:20 IST
Apart from the initial discount, you can also make full use of banks and exchange offers available on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Shopping from e-commerce platforms is a complicated process these days - if you spend a bit of extra time on it, you can get more than just the initial discount. Most people do not spend enough time on availing of all the discounts while shopping from online platforms. So, if you are smart enough, you will be able to save a lot. Recently, Flipkart has rolled out a great offer on iPhone 11 Pro Max and this has dropped the initial price significantly. You can also use various bank and exchange offers to save further. Let's delve into the details of the deal.

iPhone 11 Pro Max discount

Flipkart has dropped the price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max by a significant amount. You can now buy the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max with 64 GB of storage without pressuring your bank account too much. The original price of this premium smartphone listed on Flipkart is Rs.117100 and that is really expensive. However, you can reduce the price of this smartphone to a much lower cost. You can buy this premium smartphone by using the 18 percent discount provided by Flipkart. After the discount, you will be able to buy this smartphone for just Rs. 95699. Along with this, there are other bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other Offers:

If you own a SBI credit card you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000, on orders of Rs.5000 and above. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs.42000 available. Before applying for the exchange offer, check whether this offer is available in your area or not. Please keep in mind that the value of the exchange offer depends on the condition of the smartphone you trade in. Therefore, your old smartphone should be in extremely good condition.

iPhone 11 Pro Max features

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display. It features an A13 Bionic Chip Processor. It mounts triple Triple 12 MP Ultra Wide (13mm), Wide (26mm), and Telephoto (52mm) cameras. The other camera features include Night Mode, Auto Adjustments, Next Generation Smart HDR for Photos, Wide Colour Capture for Photos and Live Photos, Advanced Red Eye Correction, and more.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 08:20 IST
Home Mobile News Huge price drop on the iPhone 11 Pro Max! Check other offers too
