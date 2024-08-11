Infinix Note 40X 5G vs Moto G64 5G: Know which smartphone is better under Rs.15000

Infinix Note 40X 5G vs Moto G64 5G: Since the beginning of 2024, several smartphones in the mid-range segment have been launched. However, only a few were able to stand out from the crowd when it comes to smartphones under Rs.15000. Infinix recently launched an affordable smartphone called the Infinix Note 40X 5G which has been gaining popularity for its design and functionality. To get a more clear picture, we have compared the smartphone with the Moto G64 5G which was launched earlier this year. Check out the specs comparison between the Infinix Note 40X 5G and Moto G64 5G.

Infinix Note 40X 5G vs Moto G64 5G

Display: The Infinix Note 40X 5G sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz Dynamic refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. It also claims to offer FHD+ resolution. The Moto G64 5G features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: The Infinix Note 40X 5G comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 108MP main camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and an AI lens. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Moto G64 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Performance: For everyday tasks and performance, the Infinix Note 40X 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Whereas, the Moto G64 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset coupled with similar LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The Infinix smartphone offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, whereas the Moto phone offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.



Battery: The Infinix Note 40X 5G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W Charging. On the other hand, Moto G64 5G features a 6000 mAh battery that comes with 33W Charging support.

Price: The Infinix Note 40X 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.14999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The Moto G64 5G is priced at Rs.13999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

