Motorola S50 key specs and features revealed ahead of official launch: Here’s what we know so far

Forthcoming Motorola S50, a Chinese variant of the Edge 50 Neo, has surfaced on TENAA. Key specifications and other details have been revealed ahead of its official launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 12:55 IST
Key details about Motorola S50 leaked before official announcement. (Flipkart)

Motorola Edge 50 Neo has been trending among the tech community for a while, and now, details about its Chinese counterpart, the Motorola S50, have surfaced through TENAA certification. The listing provides a glimpse into the phone's anticipated features prior to its official release. Here's what we can expect from the Motorola S50 based on this certification.

Motorola S50 TENAA Listing

The device, identified by the model number XT2409-5 on TENAA, is expected to launch in China as the Motorola S50. The TENAA listing highlights several key specifications for the phone.

Also read: OnePlus Open Apex Edition launched in India at Rs. 1,49,999: Check what's new in the special edition phone

Motorola S50: Specifications and Features (Expected) 

According to the certification spotted by 91Mobiles, the Motorola S50 is expected to sport a 6.36-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1200 x 2670 pixels. It will feature a 2.5GHz octa-core processor, likely the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, which aligns with expectations for the Edge 50 Neo. The S50 will offer multiple RAM options- 8GB, 10GB, 12GB, and 16GB and storage choices ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

Also read: Vivo V40 Pro vs Vivo V30 Pro: Know if it is worth paying Rs. 8000 more for the upgrade

In terms of cameras, the Motorola S50 is set to include a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it will likely have a 32MP selfie camera.

The TENAA listing also indicates the phone will be powered by a 4,310mAh battery and will run on Android 14. The Motorola S50 is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It will weigh approximately 172 grams and measure 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm.

Also read: Vivo V40 and Vivo V40 Pro launched in India with 50MP Zeiss camera, 6.78-inch AMOLED display: Check specs and more

While no additional details are available, there is speculation that the Motorola S50 may be offered in several colours, including Milk, Gray, Blue, and Poinciana, some of which might be Pantone-certified. These colour options are based on rumours and should be viewed with caution until confirmed.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 12:55 IST
