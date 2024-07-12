Infinix Zero Flip dual battery setup and 70W fast charging capability revealed via TUV certification
Infinix prepares to debut its first foldable phone, the Zero Flip, with TUV certification unveiling its dual-battery setup and 70W fast charging capability. Here’s what’s coming.
Infinix is gearing up to launch its first foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip. Recently, it appeared on the US FCC certification site, sparking interest. Now, the phone has been spotted (via Mysmartprice) on the TUV certification website, shedding light on its battery capacity.
A device with the model number X6962, linked to the Infinix Zero Flip, was found on the TUV certification site. The TUV listing reveals that the Infinix Zero Flip will feature a dual-battery setup. The device will have a 3,764mAh battery and a smaller 1,180mAh battery, combining to offer a total capacity of 4,700mAh.
Infinix Zero Flip Fast Charging Capabilities Revealed
The Infinix Zero Flip is also expected to support 70W wired fast charging, as noted in the FCC listing. This could give the Infinix Zero Flip an advantage over competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The Samsung device has a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, while the Motorola phone features a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
Infinix Zero Flip: Design and Dimensions
Further details from the FCC listing describe the Infinix Zero Flip's design. It resembles other clamshell-folding phones, with two vertically aligned cameras on the cover display. The cover display is expected to be around 4 inches in size. When unfolded, the phone measures 170.35 x 73.4 x 7.64mm, and when folded, it measures 87.49 x 73.4 x 16.04mm.
Infinix has yet to officially announce the Infinix Zero Flip, but these certifications suggest the launch is imminent. The brand is known for competitively pricing its smartphones, so a similar strategy is expected for the Zero Flip.
With these details, the Infinix Zero Flip is shaping up to be a notable entry in the foldable phone market. The high battery capacity and fast charging support could make it a strong contender against established brands. As the release date approaches, more information is likely to surface, keeping the anticipation high.
