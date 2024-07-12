 Infinix Zero Flip dual battery setup and 70W fast charging capability revealed via TUV certification | Mobile News

Infinix Zero Flip dual battery setup and 70W fast charging capability revealed via TUV certification

Infinix prepares to debut its first foldable phone, the Zero Flip, with TUV certification unveiling its dual-battery setup and 70W fast charging capability. Here’s what’s coming.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 12 2024, 11:30 IST
Icon
Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
Infinix Zero Flip dual battery setup and 70W fast charging capability revealed via TUV certification
1/5 1. Top Tech: Infinix Smart 8 has been unveiled with a groundbreaking 8+128GB variant, pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. 
image caption
2/5 2. Camera Setup:  Infinix Smart 8 boasts a 50-megapixel dual AI camera and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash, ensuring every photo captures the moment with clarity and brilliance. 
image caption
3/5 3. Design Features: The Infinix Smart 8 stands out with a distinctive magic ring for battery, charging, and call notifications, along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for enhanced security. 
image caption
4/5 4. Cutting-Edge Display: Setting a new standard, the smartphone features a Punch Hole Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 6.6" screen, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits peak brightness, and HD+ resolution for an immersive visual experience. 
image caption
5/5 5. Powerful Performance: Driven by MediaTek's Helio G36 Octa-Core Processor, the Infinix Smart 8 ensures seamless performance. It touts a 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging.
Infinix Zero Flip dual battery setup and 70W fast charging capability revealed via TUV certification
icon View all Images
Infinix’s first foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip’s dual batteries setup and fast charging details leaked through recent TUV certification findings. (Representative image) (Infinix/ X)

Infinix is gearing up to launch its first foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip. Recently, it appeared on the US FCC certification site, sparking interest. Now, the phone has been spotted (via Mysmartprice) on the TUV certification website, shedding light on its battery capacity.

A device with the model number X6962, linked to the Infinix Zero Flip, was found on the TUV certification site. The TUV listing reveals that the Infinix Zero Flip will feature a dual-battery setup. The device will have a 3,764mAh battery and a smaller 1,180mAh battery, combining to offer a total capacity of 4,700mAh.

You may be interested in

25% OFF
Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • Mecha Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹23,990₹31,999
Buy now
23% OFF
Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G
  • Vintage Green
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹21,490₹27,999
Buy now
24% OFF
Infinix Smart 8 Plus
  • Timber Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹7,638₹9,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Infinix Hot 40i
  • Starlit Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹8,755₹10,999
Buy now

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 confirmed to offer 4 years of Android OS update: Know what's coming

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Infinix Zero Flip Fast Charging Capabilities Revealed 

The Infinix Zero Flip is also expected to support 70W wired fast charging, as noted in the FCC listing. This could give the Infinix Zero Flip an advantage over competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The Samsung device has a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, while the Motorola phone features a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4 confirmed to offer 4 years of Android OS update: Know what's coming

Infinix Zero Flip: Design and Dimensions

Further details from the FCC listing describe the Infinix Zero Flip's design. It resembles other clamshell-folding phones, with two vertically aligned cameras on the cover display. The cover display is expected to be around 4 inches in size. When unfolded, the phone measures 170.35 x 73.4 x 7.64mm, and when folded, it measures 87.49 x 73.4 x 16.04mm.

Infinix has yet to officially announce the Infinix Zero Flip, but these certifications suggest the launch is imminent. The brand is known for competitively pricing its smartphones, so a similar strategy is expected for the Zero Flip.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series storage variants and Europe price leaked ahead of launch- All details

With these details, the Infinix Zero Flip is shaping up to be a notable entry in the foldable phone market. The high battery capacity and fast charging support could make it a strong contender against established brands. As the release date approaches, more information is likely to surface, keeping the anticipation high.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 11:30 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series price, specs, upgrades tipped ahead of apple event in september- all details google pixel 8a review: reliable performance, questionable pricing google pixel 9 series launch in august: specs, features, and more, here’s what we know so far samsung galaxy z fold6, galaxy flip6 double down on galaxy ai features with portrait studio, instant slow-mo and more samsung galaxy z fold 6 launched at unpacked 2024 event: specs, features and all that is new [explained] google pixel 9 pro camera specs tipped ahead of august 13 launch- check out everything we know so far best gaming phones under 30,000: oneplus nord 3 5g, nothing phone 2a, poco f6 and more cmf phone 1 vs oneplus nord ce 4 lite: know which mobile is better under rs.20,000 lava blaze x 5g launched in india with mediatek dimensity 6300 chipset at 14,999- all details samsung galaxy z flip 6 launched with snapdragon 8 gen 3 chipset: check out the detailed specs, features, and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Infinix Zero Flip dual battery setup and 70W fast charging capability revealed via TUV certification
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets