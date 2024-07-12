 Google Pixel 9 series storage variants and Europe price leaked ahead of launch- All details | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 series storage variants and Europe price leaked ahead of launch- All details

Google Pixel 9 series European prices tipped online ahead of the August 13 launch. The prices leaked showcase a EUR 100 price hike for the standard Pixel 9 model.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 12 2024, 10:11 IST
Google Pixel 9 series storage variants and Europe price leaked ahead of launch- All details
Google Pixel 9 series prices leaked, know what Google has planned. (Google )

The Google Pixel 9 series is set to be launched on August 13, 2024. The new generation of Pixel series is expected to include four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Several leaks about the devices have showcased the new expected design, specifications and features, giving a glimpse into what Google may announce. However, in a new leak, the storage variant and European price were tipped ahead of launch, and it is not good news. Check out the expected price hike of the Google Pixel 9 series. 

Google Pixel 9 series price and storage variants

This year, Google is introducing two new smartphones under the Pixel 9 series which also includes a foldable smartphone. Earlier, it was speculated that Google may consider increasing the prices for the Pixel 9 series based on the previous price trends. However,  a French report has leaked the  European prices of the upcoming smartphone. The price list claims that the vanilla model of the Pixel 9 series is expected to get a  EUR 100 price hike, whereas all the other models remain the same as last year. 

Pixel 9

128 GB:  EUR 899

256 GB: EUR 999

Google Pixel 9 Pro

128 GB: EUR 1099 

256 GB: EUR 1199 

512 GB: EUR 1329

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

128 GB: EUR 1199

256 GB: EUR 1299 

512 GB: EUR 1429 

1TB: EUR 1689 

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

256 GB: EUR 1899 

512 GB: EUR 2029

However, note that the price mentioned above is expected to be applied in Europe and the price hike for the US, India, and other nations will differ. Therefore, we must wait till August 13 to know what Google has planned for the Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 9 series expected specs

The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset that may include faster performance and AI processing. This year, Google may have changed the camera module design for all the variants, therefore, we may get an entirely new design for the upcoming smartphone. 

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 10:10 IST
