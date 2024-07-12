Google Pixel 9 series storage variants and Europe price leaked ahead of launch- All details
Google Pixel 9 series European prices tipped online ahead of the August 13 launch. The prices leaked showcase a EUR 100 price hike for the standard Pixel 9 model.
The Google Pixel 9 series is set to be launched on August 13, 2024. The new generation of Pixel series is expected to include four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Several leaks about the devices have showcased the new expected design, specifications and features, giving a glimpse into what Google may announce. However, in a new leak, the storage variant and European price were tipped ahead of launch, and it is not good news. Check out the expected price hike of the Google Pixel 9 series.
Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro camera specs tipped ahead of August 13 launch- Check out everything we know so far
You may be interested in
Google Pixel 9 series price and storage variants
This year, Google is introducing two new smartphones under the Pixel 9 series which also includes a foldable smartphone. Earlier, it was speculated that Google may consider increasing the prices for the Pixel 9 series based on the previous price trends. However, a French report has leaked the European prices of the upcoming smartphone. The price list claims that the vanilla model of the Pixel 9 series is expected to get a EUR 100 price hike, whereas all the other models remain the same as last year.
mobile to buy?
Also read: Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what's coming ahead of launch
Pixel 9
128 GB: EUR 899
256 GB: EUR 999
Google Pixel 9 Pro
128 GB: EUR 1099
256 GB: EUR 1199
512 GB: EUR 1329
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
128 GB: EUR 1199
256 GB: EUR 1299
512 GB: EUR 1429
1TB: EUR 1689
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
256 GB: EUR 1899
512 GB: EUR 2029
However, note that the price mentioned above is expected to be applied in Europe and the price hike for the US, India, and other nations will differ. Therefore, we must wait till August 13 to know what Google has planned for the Pixel 9 series.
Also read: Pixel 9 launch to now happen on August 13 as Google wants to avoid conflict with iPhone 16 event in September
Google Pixel 9 series expected specs
The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset that may include faster performance and AI processing. This year, Google may have changed the camera module design for all the variants, therefore, we may get an entirely new design for the upcoming smartphone.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71720758881273