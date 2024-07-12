OnePlus Nord 4 confirmed to offer 4 years of Android OS update: Know what’s coming

OnePlus Nord 4 is launching next week at the upcoming “Summer Launch Event” which is scheduled for July 16, 2024. The in-person launch event will take place in Milan, Italy. On July 16, OnePlus has confirmed to announce several hardware products including the OnePlus Nord 4. The company recently teased the new metal body of the smartphone and now it has confirmed the software support for the upcoming Nord series. Know what the OnePlus Nord 4 will have in store for the users.

OnePlus Nord 4 software support

Just 5 days ahead of the official announcement, OnePlus confirmed that it will be providing four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates for the Nord 2 smartphone. This will be the longest OnePlus software support for any smartphone announced earlier. Therefore, the company is aiming to make their smartphones future-ready for any new technology and features.

OnePlus also announced that Nord 4 has received the coveted TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating certification which is a testament to its exceptional performance for years to come. Furthermore, it was revealed that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be equipped with Battery Health Engine technology that will allow the smartphone to provide adequate battery life and charging speed for many years.

Additionally, it is also certified for 1600 complete charging cycles. Fone Arena quoted Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO saying, “With our fluency testing, battery health technology and longest-ever software update policy, we are ensuring OnePlus Nord 4 users get years of fast and smooth experience. Simply offering longer software update policies, without fluency or battery health testing, is like building a strong house on top of weak foundations.”

OnePlus Nord 4 expected specs

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC for powerful performance. The Nord 4 is expected to come with a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Lastly, the smartphone may be backed by a 5000mAh battery and come with 100W fast charging support.

