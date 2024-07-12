 OnePlus Nord 4 confirmed to offer 4 years of Android OS update: Know what’s coming | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord 4 confirmed to offer 4 years of Android OS update: Know what’s coming

The OnePlus Nord 4 will come with 4 years of Android OS updates and 6years of security updates, know more about what OnePlus offerings.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 12 2024, 10:42 IST
OnePlus Nord 4 confirmed to offer 4 years of Android OS update: Know what’s coming
OnePlus Nord 4 to support the longest software support, check details. (OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord 4 is launching next week at the upcoming “Summer Launch Event” which is scheduled for July 16, 2024. The in-person launch event will take place in Milan, Italy. On July 16, OnePlus has confirmed to announce several hardware products including the OnePlus Nord 4. The company recently teased the new metal body of the smartphone and now it has confirmed the software support for the upcoming Nord series. Know what the OnePlus Nord 4 will have in store for the users. 

Also read: CMF Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

More about OnePlus Nord 4
OnePlus Nord 4
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.43 inches Display Size
₹32,999
Check details
See full Specifications

OnePlus Nord 4 software support

Just 5 days ahead of the official announcement, OnePlus confirmed that it will be providing four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates for the Nord 2 smartphone. This will be the longest OnePlus software support for any smartphone announced earlier. Therefore, the company is aiming to make their smartphones future-ready for any new technology and features. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus also announced that Nord 4 has received the coveted TÜV SÜD Fluency 72 Month A rating certification which is a testament to its exceptional performance for years to come. Furthermore, it was revealed that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be equipped with Battery Health Engine technology that will allow the smartphone to provide adequate battery life and charging speed for many years. 

Also read: OnePlus Nord 4, Watch 2 Pro, Buds 3 Pro, and more launching on July 16

Additionally, it is also certified for 1600 complete charging cycles. Fone Arena quoted Kinder Liu, OnePlus President and COO saying, “With our fluency testing, battery health technology and longest-ever software update policy, we are ensuring OnePlus Nord 4 users get years of fast and smooth experience. Simply offering longer software update policies, without fluency or battery health testing, is like building a strong house on top of weak foundations.”

Also read: OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds Pro earbuds official details leaked ahead of summer launch event

OnePlus Nord 4 expected specs

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC for powerful performance. The Nord 4 is expected to come with a dual camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Lastly, the smartphone may be backed by a 5000mAh battery and come with 100W fast charging support. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 10:42 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 series price, specs, upgrades tipped ahead of apple event in september- all details google pixel 8a review: reliable performance, questionable pricing google pixel 9 series launch in august: specs, features, and more, here’s what we know so far samsung galaxy z fold6, galaxy flip6 double down on galaxy ai features with portrait studio, instant slow-mo and more samsung galaxy z fold 6 launched at unpacked 2024 event: specs, features and all that is new [explained] google pixel 9 pro camera specs tipped ahead of august 13 launch- check out everything we know so far best gaming phones under 30,000: oneplus nord 3 5g, nothing phone 2a, poco f6 and more cmf phone 1 vs oneplus nord ce 4 lite: know which mobile is better under rs.20,000 lava blaze x 5g launched in india with mediatek dimensity 6300 chipset at 14,999- all details samsung galaxy z flip 6 launched with snapdragon 8 gen 3 chipset: check out the detailed specs, features, and more
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Nord 4 confirmed to offer 4 years of Android OS update: Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets