iOS 16.4.1 users ALERT! Apple has released this 'first-ever' CRUCIAL security update for iPhone

Apple has released its first-ever Rapid Security Response update for iPhone and Mac users. Know what it is and why it is important to update your devices.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 02 2023, 12:00 IST
Apple’s RSR update is available for download. (Unsplash)

With Apple's WWDC 2023 just a month away, the hype around the iOS 17 is high. What was expected to be just a ‘tune-up' release is now expected to bring several new features for iPhone users. But before that, Apple has now released an extremely crucial update for iOS and macOS devices, one which you should immediately update to. Although Apple periodically pushes out new updates for its devices to improve user experience with bug fixes, more refinement and new features, this is the first ever update of its kind.

Apple's Rapid Security Response update

Apple has recently released a crucial Rapid Security Response (RSR) update for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1. This is a special type of update from Apple that brings important security fixes to Apple's devices without having to update the whole software. After announcing RSR at WWDC 2022, this Rapid Security Response is the first-ever public release.

According to Apple, RSR updates may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist "in the wild."

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The process to install the RSR update remains the same. iPhone users can update their devices through the Settings app. Instead of being a full-fledged update, this is just an 85MB patch that can be downloaded and installed in minutes. Mac users can also update their devices through System settings.

The update is being slowly rolled out to users worldwide so your iPhones and Mac devices might take some time to receive it, if you don't have it already. After successful updation, a new software version name is highlighted, such as iOS 16.4.1 (a)

Users encountering trouble

As soon as the new Rapid Security Response update was pushed out, users encountered trouble while installing this patch. Users reported getting an error message while updating their devices. The error message reads, “Unable to Verify Security Response”, although Apple has not yet revealed the reason behind this error.

First Published Date: 02 May, 11:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets