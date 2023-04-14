iOS 16.5 Beta 2 update OUT! Brings new features, bug fixes and more

Apple has released its latest developer beta for iOS 16.5 with the release of iOS 16.5 Beta 2 for registered Apple developers.

Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 17:34 IST
Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated.
In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone.
My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams.
Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen.
Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live.
iOS 16.5 is expected to bring many improvements and bug fixes. (Unsplash)

Apple regularly releases updates to enhance the user experience by fixing bugs, improving features and making refinements. But before the updates are pushed out for the public, they are first released to the beta community which tests the new features and improvements for performance and stability. Apple recently rolled iOS 16.5 Beta 1 which brought out several new features along with important bug fixes. Apple has now rolled out iOS 16.5 Beta 2 for registered Apple Beta developers.

It was reported a few days ago that although the iOS 16.4 update introduced several new features, it also brought along a few bugs which are hampering the iPhone usage experience which were rectified by iOS 16.4.1. The release of iOS 16.5 Beta 2 is an indication that Apple could be working on several other fixes before the big iOS 17 update which will be revealed at Apple's WWDC 2023.

iOS 16.5 Beta update features

1. Screen recording by Siri

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 16.5 beta allows Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. Previously, Siri could take screenshots, but screen recording required human input, but no more. You can simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen.

2. My Sports tab in Apple News

If you regularly keep an eye on the news with Apple News, there's a chance you might struggle to locate all that's latest about your favourite sports teams. It seems like Apple has been listening and with iOS 16.5 developer beta, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams.

3. Sports multi-view on Apple TV

Apple TV has a vast content of live sports but if you've got multiple sports you're interested in, then the iOS 16.5 beta update could be a boon for you. It allows users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 16:35 IST
