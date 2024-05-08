Apple Let Loose event 2024 recap: From iPad Air 2024 to Magic Keyboard- 5 things to know

Apple's recent Let Loose event was all about the iPad, as Tim Cook put it. With just about a month left until WWDC, Apple focused squarely on tablets, kicking off the event with a nod to the Apple Vision Pro. Among the highlights were the unveiling of two new iPads: the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. The former got a major upgrade with the all-new M4 chip, marking it as the first device to boast the latest Apple silicon. Meanwhile, the latter, though not as revolutionary, received a noteworthy bump from the M1 to the M2 chip. Let's dive into the five key takeaways from this year's Apple Let Loose event.

1. iPad Air 2024

After nearly two years without much attention, Apple revamped its iPad lineup with the introduction of the new iPad Air during the Let Loose event on May 7. This marked what Apple called the 'biggest' iPad announcement since its inception. Unlike previous MacBook releases that were quietly introduced via press releases, the iPad Air was showcased in a live-streamed event, showcasing its features, and capabilities. The iPad Air 2024 comes in four colour variants, starting at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch variant.

Also read: iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more

2. iPad Pro 2024

Apple lifted the curtain on the 2024 models of the iPad Pro, bringing some much-anticipated upgrades to the table. With an eye-catching new M4 chipset and innovative features like the Ultra Retina XDR display, the iPad Pro made waves. The M4 chip, boasting a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, promises significant performance enhancements, especially in AI and machine learning tasks. Available in silver and space black variants, pricing starts at Rs.99900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model and Rs. 149900 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Also read: iPad Pro 2024 with M4 chip launched: All details about the most powerful Apple tablet ever

3. Apple M4 Chip

The debut of the Apple M4 chip at the May iPad event signalled a significant leap in performance for Apple's pro tablet lineup. Built on a 'second-generation' 3-nanometer process, the M4 chip delivers desktop-like performance without compromising battery life. With enhancements like mesh shading, hardware ray tracing, and a lightning-fast neural engine, the M4 chip is poised to redefine the iPad Pro experience.

4. Apple Pencil Pro

The unveiling of the Apple Pencil Pro marked a significant milestone in stylus technology, introducing innovative features such as squeeze gestures and haptic feedback. With seamless integration with the iPad Pro, the Pencil Pro promises an unparalleled user experience, complemented by its magical capabilities and robust design. Priced at Rs. 11900, it's poised to become an indispensable tool for creative professionals.

Also read: Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard launched along with iPad 2024 series- Check out features, specs and more

5. Magic Keyboard

Alongside the Apple Pencil, Apple introduced the next-generation Magic Keyboard, designed specifically for the iPad Pro. Boasting a sleek and ergonomic design, the Magic Keyboard offers a seamless typing experience, akin to its MacBook counterpart. Featuring an array of intuitive features such as a function row and haptic feedback trackpad, the keyboard transforms the iPad Pro into a productivity powerhouse. Priced at Rs.29900, it's a worthy investment for users seeking to unlock the full potential of their device.

Apple's Let Loose event showcased a lineup of products poised to redefine the tablet experience, catering to the demands of both casual users and professionals alike.