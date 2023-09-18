Icon

iPhone 11 price slashed in this huge Flipkart deal; check discount now

iPhone 11 is available with a huge price cut on Flipkart. Check the offers and discount now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 18 2023, 09:17 IST
Flipkart is offering a massive discount on iPhone 11! Know the price you will have to pay. (Unsplash)

Looking for great deals on iPhones? We have found just the right one for you as Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 11. Apple recently announced iPhone 15 series which is creating a huge buzz among buyers. The sale of the iPhone 15 will start on September 22, therefore, e-commerce websites now are offering great deals on previous year's iPhones, including iPhone 11. Check the iPhone 11 price cut, bank offers and other deals.

iPhone 11 discount

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 11 originally retails for Rs.43900, however, you can get it with a huge price cut for Rs.37999. This gives you a massive 13 percent discount on buying the smartphone. Note that only a few stocks of this model are left, so you must grab it at the earliest.

Wait! There is more. Buyers can also avail bank offers and exchange deal to further reduce the price of the iPhone 11.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Bank offers

Get 10 percent off on IDFC FIRST bank credit card EMI transactions of up to Rs.1500 on orders of Rs.7500 and above. Also, get flat Rs.1250 off on OneCard Credit card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.12500 and above. Additionally, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card.

B08L8C1NJ3-1

You can also take advantage of exchange deals and get up to Rs.30600 off. All you have to do is exchange your old smartphone with the new iPhone 11. The exchange rate will be based on the phone's working condition. Therefore, for smooth exchange, make sure your old smartphone is working properly and it does not have any cracks on the screen or body. Also, check if the exchange deal is available in your location or not.

Why buy an iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD Display. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chip for smooth operation. It comes with 64 GB of internal storage and has a dual camera system of 12 MP each. It also has a 12 MP front camera that captures sharp images. In terms of security, it supports secure facial authentication.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 09:16 IST
