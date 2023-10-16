iPhone 11 Pro Max price cut on Flipkart; Check other offers too

As the festive season is here, the digital shopping arena has come alive with the promise of incredible deals and discounts. If you're an Apple iPhone enthusiast, your dreams may just come true. Flipkart is currently offering an outstanding deal on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, making it the perfect time to indulge your tech cravings. This exclusive offer is not limited to just an initial discount, it also includes additional advantages in the form of bank and exchange offers. Let's dive into the details of this exciting opportunity.

iPhone 11 Pro Max discount

Now, you can own an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, a true marvel in Midnight Green with 64 GB of storage, and that too without breaking the bank. The original price of Rs. 109,900 may have seemed like a distant dream, but thanks to a tantalizing 12 percent discount, this remarkable smartphone can be yours for just Rs. 95699. And, the deal doesn't stop here. There are other bank and exchange offers available too.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Other offers

if you have a Bank of Baroda Credit Card, you're in for an additional treat. You can enjoy a 10 percent discount on transactions, which translates to savings of up to Rs. 1500 on orders exceeding Rs. 5000. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.39150. To check the availability of the exchange offer, you can enter the PIN code of your area. Please keep in mind that the exchange offer depends on the condition of your old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation process of the e-commerce platform. So, make sure that your old smartphone is in extremely good condition.

It's an opportunity that's too good to pass up.

Features of the iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a 16.51 cm (6.5-inch) Super Retina XDR Display. The heart of this premium smartphone is the A13 Bionic Chip Processor, ensuring lightning-fast performance and optimizing power efficiency, resulting in a longer battery life. With this, you can relish all the features this phone has to offer without the constant worry of recharging.

Don't let this golden opportunity slip through your fingers. Grab the iPhone 11 Pro Max now.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!