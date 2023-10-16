Icon

iPhone 11 Pro Max price cut on Flipkart; Check other offers too

Flipkart offers 12 percent discount on iPhone 11 Pro Max.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 11:42 IST
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 11 Pro Max discount
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 11 Pro Max discount
Apart from the initial discount, there are other bank and exchange offers available on the iPhone 11 Pro Max too. (REUTERS)

As the festive season is here, the digital shopping arena has come alive with the promise of incredible deals and discounts. If you're an Apple iPhone enthusiast, your dreams may just come true. Flipkart is currently offering an outstanding deal on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, making it the perfect time to indulge your tech cravings. This exclusive offer is not limited to just an initial discount, it also includes additional advantages in the form of bank and exchange offers. Let's dive into the details of this exciting opportunity.

iPhone 11 Pro Max discount

Now, you can own an Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, a true marvel in Midnight Green with 64 GB of storage, and that too without breaking the bank. The original price of Rs. 109,900 may have seemed like a distant dream, but thanks to a tantalizing 12 percent discount, this remarkable smartphone can be yours for just Rs. 95699. And, the deal doesn't stop here. There are other bank and exchange offers available too.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

if you have a Bank of Baroda Credit Card, you're in for an additional treat. You can enjoy a 10 percent discount on transactions, which translates to savings of up to Rs. 1500 on orders exceeding Rs. 5000. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.39150. To check the availability of the exchange offer, you can enter the PIN code of your area. Please keep in mind that the exchange offer depends on the condition of your old smartphone that you are trading in and the evaluation process of the e-commerce platform. So, make sure that your old smartphone is in extremely good condition.

It's an opportunity that's too good to pass up.

Features of the iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a 16.51 cm (6.5-inch) Super Retina XDR Display. The heart of this premium smartphone is the A13 Bionic Chip Processor, ensuring lightning-fast performance and optimizing power efficiency, resulting in a longer battery life. With this, you can relish all the features this phone has to offer without the constant worry of recharging.

Don't let this golden opportunity slip through your fingers. Grab the iPhone 11 Pro Max now.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 10:54 IST
