iPhone 12 price cut by 9 percent! Drop the rate even more, check all offers

The iPhone 12 is one of the most value-for-money iPhones that you can buy today. We have been using it for a long time now and it is still a great purchase for anyone in search of a smartphone that offers a blend of great performance, excellent cameras, and nifty features. It underwent a major redesign when compared to the iPhone 11, featuring a boxy design and Super Retina XDR display.

As WWDC 2023 approaches, we're excited to see the changes iOS 17 brings to this iPhone. One of the prerequisites for enjoying all the new features is having an iPhone, and you can grab the iPhone 12 right now in an amazing deal. Know details here.

iPhone 12 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now. Here's how.

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a Rs. 5901 discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further lower the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 Exchange offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 33000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Why should you trade in your old smartphone? Well, trading in your old smartphone while purchasing a new one has numerous benefits. The first and foremost benefit is you get the new phone at a much cheaper price. Moreover, there's no point in having an old device simply lying around at home when it could be utilized by someone else. Lastly, it reduces your carbon footprint and helps reduce e-waste!

iPhone 12 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Flipkart is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest.