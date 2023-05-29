iPhone 12 price cut by 9 percent! Drop the rate even more, check all offers

An exciting deal on the iPhone 12 has caused its price to drop in a major way. You can cut the rate even further with the exchange offer, and bank benefits. Check offer details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 29 2023, 07:51 IST
Sale on smartphones under 60000: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 7, more
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: This premium iPhone is now way more affordable than before! Flipkart sale is offering flat Rs. 10901  off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 58999 against the listed price of Rs. 69000. Plus, you can also find several bank offers and exchange deal of up to Rs. 26250.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
2/5 Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 price finds its lowest level during this Amazon sale! According to Amazon's listing, the Google Pixel 7 5G is fully priced at Rs. 59990, but it can be purchased with a big discount for Rs. 44449.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This is a deal that offers a premium experience at an affordable price point. It is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart, a substantial discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank offers of Rs. 2,000 and exchange offers of up to Rs. 27250. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 9 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- powered iQOO 9 Pro is now available at Rs. 44990 with a massive 40% discount on Amazon. You can also find Rs. 1250 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 21600 off while exchanging your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The latest A-series phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. You can also get Rs. 3000 off via bank offers. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and sports a 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup. (Priya / HT Tech)
iPhone 12
View all Images
iPhone 12 is one of Apple’s most value-for-money iPhones right now. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 12 is one of the most value-for-money iPhones that you can buy today. We have been using it for a long time now and it is still a great purchase for anyone in search of a smartphone that offers a blend of great performance, excellent cameras, and nifty features. It underwent a major redesign when compared to the iPhone 11, featuring a boxy design and Super Retina XDR display.

As WWDC 2023 approaches, we're excited to see the changes iOS 17 brings to this iPhone. One of the prerequisites for enjoying all the new features is having an iPhone, and you can grab the iPhone 12 right now in an amazing deal. Know details here.

iPhone 12 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The 64GB variant of the is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a Rs. 5901 discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further lower the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

iPhone 12 Exchange offer

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 33000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Why should you trade in your old smartphone? Well, trading in your old smartphone while purchasing a new one has numerous benefits. The first and foremost benefit is you get the new phone at a much cheaper price. Moreover, there's no point in having an old device simply lying around at home when it could be utilized by someone else. Lastly, it reduces your carbon footprint and helps reduce e-waste!

iPhone 12 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Flipkart is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 12 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 May, 07:51 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 12 price cut by 9 percent! Drop the rate even more, check all offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday
Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
WWDC 2023
WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6

    Trending News

    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter
    WWDC 2023: From iOS 17, mixed reality headset to 15-inch MacBook Air, know what to expect
    WWDC 2023
    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets