iPhone 12 price drop! Get this amazing deal on Amazon

A massive iPhone 12 price drop is now available on Amazon for the 64GB variant. Initially priced at Rs. 59,900, the iPhone is now available on Amazon for just Rs. 48990.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 19:16 IST
Apart from the iPhone 12 price cut, there is a massive exchange offer available for your old smartphone on Amazon. (REUTERS)

Looking for a great deal on the iPhone 12? Amazon has an exclusive offer that can help you save big on this premium smartphone. With the release of the iPhone 15 lineup, prices of older iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, have dropped on various platforms. Amazon is currently offering a significant discount on the iPhone 12, making it more affordable than ever. Check out the latest iPhone 12 price drop and the other amazing offers that go with it.

iPhone 12 Price Drop:

Initially priced at Rs. 59900, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is now available on Amazon for just Rs. 48990, representing an impressive 18 percent price reduction. Isn't it a great deal for a premium smartphone? This is not all, Amazon is also offering an exchange deal. Check how you can sweeten the deal.

iPhone 12 Exchange Offer:

You can reduce the price of the iPhone 12 further by trading in your old smartphone. Amazon is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 37500. Before using the exchange offer, Keep in mind that the actual discount depends on your old smartphone's model and condition, as evaluated by Amazon's system. You can check if the exchange offer is available in your area through your PIN code.

Why Choose iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch display with a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, a 12MP dual-camera system, and a 12MP selfie camera for stunning photos and videos. It's powered by the A14 Bionic chip, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable storage.

Amazon's exclusive offer on the iPhone 12 is a golden opportunity for tech enthusiasts to get their hands on a premium smartphone at a greatly reduced price. Take advantage of the price drop and exchange offer to make the iPhone 12 more budget-friendly than ever. Whether you're considering an upgrade or want to experience the Apple ecosystem, now is the time to act.

 

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 19:12 IST
