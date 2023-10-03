iPhone 14 Pro Max discount rolled out! Check Amazon deal now

Buying an Apple iPhone can be a significant financial investment, potentially straining your budget. Nevertheless, if you aspire to own this high-end smartphone, there are various other options available. Many e-commerce platforms provide initial discounts and other exchange offers on this premium smartphone to make sure the payments do not become a burden. If you want to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max, there is great news for you. Amazon is currently offering a big iPhone 14 Pro Max discount. The price cut also includes an attractive exchange deal. Leveraging these offers can result in substantial savings on this premium iPhone 14 variant. Know more details about the Amazon deal:

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Cut

Amazon has always some or the other offers live on Apple iPhones. The iPhone 14 Pro Max with 256 GB storage is initially priced at Rs. 149900 on Amazon. However, you can seize this opportunity to acquire this premium smartphone at a discounted rate. Amazon is currently offering an initial 7 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, reducing its price to just Rs. 139990. This means you can save a substantial Rs. 9910.

Additionally, there are other exchange offers available that can further reduce the price.

Other offers

Apart from the initial discount, Amazon is offering a potential exchange offer of up to Rs. 37500 when you trade in your old phone. It's important to note that the actual discount will vary based on the model and condition of your current smartphone which will eventually depend on the evaluation system of the e-commerce platform.

Additionally, the availability of this exchange offer depends on your location. To verify whether the exchange offer is applicable in your area, simply input your PIN code for confirmation.

Features of iPhone 14 Pro MAX

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a remarkable 6.70-inch display with a high resolution of 2796x1290 pixels, ensuring stunning visuals. It's powered by the A16 Bionic processor, guaranteeing top-tier performance. On the front, you'll find a 12MP camera for selfies, while the rear camera setup boasts a triple system with impressive 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP lenses, delivering exceptional photography capabilities.

These outstanding features establish the iPhone 14 Pro Max as a flagship product in the smartphone market. If you're considering upgrading to a premium smartphone, now is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of this offer on Amazon before it goes away.

