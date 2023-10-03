Icon

iPhone 14 Pro Max discount rolled out! Check Amazon deal now

The iPhone 14 Pro Max with 256 GB storage is initially priced at Rs. 149,900 on Amazon. However, a discount has been rolled out that promises a substantial discount.

iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone
Apart from the initial discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Amazon is offering a potential exchange offer of up to Rs. 37500. (AFP)

Buying an Apple iPhone can be a significant financial investment, potentially straining your budget. Nevertheless, if you aspire to own this high-end smartphone, there are various other options available. Many e-commerce platforms provide initial discounts and other exchange offers on this premium smartphone to make sure the payments do not become a burden. If you want to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max, there is great news for you. Amazon is currently offering a big iPhone 14 Pro Max discount. The price cut also includes an attractive exchange deal. Leveraging these offers can result in substantial savings on this premium iPhone 14 variant. Know more details about the Amazon deal:

iPhone 14 Pro Max Price Cut

Amazon has always some or the other offers live on Apple iPhones. The iPhone 14 Pro Max with 256 GB storage is initially priced at Rs. 149900 on Amazon. However, you can seize this opportunity to acquire this premium smartphone at a discounted rate. Amazon is currently offering an initial 7 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, reducing its price to just Rs. 139990. This means you can save a substantial Rs. 9910.

Additionally, there are other exchange offers available that can further reduce the price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

Apart from the initial discount, Amazon is offering a potential exchange offer of up to Rs. 37500 when you trade in your old phone. It's important to note that the actual discount will vary based on the model and condition of your current smartphone which will eventually depend on the evaluation system of the e-commerce platform.

Additionally, the availability of this exchange offer depends on your location. To verify whether the exchange offer is applicable in your area, simply input your PIN code for confirmation.

Features of iPhone 14 Pro MAX

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a remarkable 6.70-inch display with a high resolution of 2796x1290 pixels, ensuring stunning visuals. It's powered by the A16 Bionic processor, guaranteeing top-tier performance. On the front, you'll find a 12MP camera for selfies, while the rear camera setup boasts a triple system with impressive 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP lenses, delivering exceptional photography capabilities.

These outstanding features establish the iPhone 14 Pro Max as a flagship product in the smartphone market. If you're considering upgrading to a premium smartphone, now is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of this offer on Amazon before it goes away.

