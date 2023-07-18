iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colours: What is likely coming

The days are gone when Apple iPhones used to come in basic colour options and people had no choice, but to get what the company was offering. In fact, many preferred to use colourful cases to make it a more exciting experience or slapped on stickers on the back in a desperate attempt at differentiating their handset from those carried by others. However, now, there are many more colour options to choose from. As colour plays a very big role in the buyer's mind, Apple focuses a lot of attention on that. And for tipsters that is something to talk about. Earlier, it was leaked that Apple is planning to introduce two more colour options with the upcoming iPhone 15 series one of them being cyan-green, which was similar to green in the iPhone 12 series.

New colour options for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

The latest leak seems to confirm the claims of an earlier rumour posted via a tweet by tipster ShrimpApplePro, making reference to a Weibo post screenshot that was taken by an individual with links to an employee at Apple manufacturer Foxconn. Indications are that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to launch in these 6 colours: Green, Midnight, Pink, Product (RED), Starlight, and Yellow.

The green colour was discontinued with the iPhone 13 series but seems like it is going to make a comeback with the new iPhone 15 series. The rumour also added that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus models may also come in frosted glass backs.

As the launch date is getting closer, more and more such leaks are revealing some spec or the other about the new iPhone series thereby enhancing the excitement of the fans.

Note that the above mentioned colour options are based on leaks and are not confirmed by the company yet.