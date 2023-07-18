iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colours: What is likely coming

Curious about iPhone 15 series colour options? Check out the rumored new colours, according to a new report.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 10:37 IST
Surprise! Likely iPhone 15 Pro Max price hike is justified? Just check this out
image caption
1/6 Periscope camera: This year, Apple is expected to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro Max! One of these is rumoured to be the Periscope camera. This will be a first for an Apple iPhone. It will provide a higher range of optical zoom for better quality images. (HT Tech)
iPhone
2/6 Titanium frame: An earlier 9to5Mac report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature an all-new titanium casing with a rounder-edged design. Not just that, thinner bezels may enhance the overall experience too.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
3/6 Better performance: The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to get an upgrade to the A17 Bionic chipset for a better performance. It is expected to make them the fastest phones in the world.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 USB-C port: The lightning port will be a thing of the past and USB-C port will come on the iPhone 15 series. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are even tipped to get a Thunderbolt port that enables live 4K Thunderbolt output too.  (HT Tech)
iPhone
5/6 Wi-fi upgrade: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature Wi-Fi 6E, an upgraded version of Wi-Fi 6. It provides higher concurrency, lower latency, and greater bandwidth.  (AFP)
image caption
6/6 Bigger battery: A report by Macrumors revealed that the iPhone 15 series may get get a battery boost as Apple is planning to increase the capacity of its batteries. Among these, the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a 12% bigger battery. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
The iPhone 15 series will reportedly come in six colour options. (Unsplash)

The days are gone when Apple iPhones used to come in basic colour options and people had no choice, but to get what the company was offering. In fact, many preferred to use colourful cases to make it a more exciting experience or slapped on stickers on the back in a desperate attempt at differentiating their handset from those carried by others. However, now, there are many more colour options to choose from. As colour plays a very big role in the buyer's mind, Apple focuses a lot of attention on that. And for tipsters that is something to talk about. Earlier, it was leaked that Apple is planning to introduce two more colour options with the upcoming iPhone 15 series one of them being cyan-green, which was similar to green in the iPhone 12 series.

New colour options for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

The latest leak seems to confirm the claims of an earlier rumour posted via a tweet by tipster ShrimpApplePro, making reference to a Weibo post screenshot that was taken by an individual with links to an employee at Apple manufacturer Foxconn. Indications are that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to launch in these 6 colours: Green, Midnight, Pink, Product (RED), Starlight, and Yellow.

The green colour was discontinued with the iPhone 13 series but seems like it is going to make a comeback with the new iPhone 15 series. The rumour also added that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus models may also come in frosted glass backs.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As the launch date is getting closer, more and more such leaks are revealing some spec or the other about the new iPhone series thereby enhancing the excitement of the fans.

Note that the above mentioned colour options are based on leaks and are not confirmed by the company yet.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 10:37 IST
