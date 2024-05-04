 iPhone 15 and older models now have a new security feature: All details about Apple Stolen device protection | Mobile News

iPhone 15 and older models now have a new security feature: All details about Apple Stolen device protection

iPhone security- Apple Stolen Device Protection, a new security feature for iPhones, requiring Face ID or Touch ID authentication for crucial actions, provides added defence against theft and unauthorised access.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2024, 10:04 IST
Icon
Top 5 Smart Home Tips: Smart plugs, sensors, appliances for modern homes
Apple
1/6 In the quest for a futuristic, energy-efficient home, today's smart devices pave the way for a sustainable tomorrow. While the ultimate vision may still be on the horizon, the increasing sophistication of smart home communication protocols brings us closer to that dream. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Utilise Smart Plugs:  Harness the power of smart plugs to effortlessly trim your energy usage. These devices not only convert your conventional appliances into smart ones but also provide a convenient solution to remotely manage energy consumption. Whether dimming lights during holidays or shutting off forgotten devices, smart plugs offer seamless control, with some models like the Eve Energy plug even monitoring energy usage for informed decisions. (Pexels)
image caption
3/6 Employ Smart Sensors: Embrace the efficiency of smart sensors to revolutionise your energy management. Whether activating devices on room entry or regulating air quality with automated fans and purifiers, smart sensors offer versatile solutions. With a plethora of sensor options compatible with various smart home ecosystems, addressing concerns such as water wastage with devices like the Moen Flo smart water leak detector is within reach. (Pexels)
image caption
4/6 Switch to Smart Bulbs and Lights: Illuminate your home intelligently with smart lights and bulbs, enabling direct control via your smartphone or smart speaker. While offering convenience, it's essential to note their constant power consumption akin to standby devices. (Pexels)
image caption
5/6 Invest in Smart Appliances: Unlock the potential of energy-conscious smart appliances, despite the initial investment. Brands like Samsung offer a range of innovative features alongside high energy efficiency, from recipe-assisting fridges to display-laden washing machines, promising significant long-term gains. (Pexels)
image caption
6/6 Regulate with Smart Thermostats: Though more complex to install, smart thermostats offer substantial energy savings. With remote control capabilities, they enable efficient heating and cooling management, potentially reducing wasted energy by up to 8%. This translates to significant cost savings and enhanced comfort, particularly for those with fluctuating schedules or extended absences from home. (Pexels)
Apple
icon View all Images
Apple Stolen Device Protection is compatible with iPhone models XS, XR, XR Plus, all iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and the latest iPhone 15 series. (unsplash)

In today's digital landscape, the security of personal information stored on smartphones has become a paramount concern. Recognising this, Apple has rolled out a new security feature called Stolen Device Protection, aimed at fortifying the defences of iPhones against theft or unauthorised access, particularly when they are outside familiar environments.

How Apple Stolen Device Protection Works For iPhone 15 and others

Apple's Stolen Device Protection feature acts as an additional layer of security, triggered when an iPhone is detected in unfamiliar locations, such as when it's away from home or work. This feature requires Face ID or Touch ID authentication for crucial actions like accessing passwords stored in iCloud Keychain, activating Lost Mode settings, erasing the device remotely, or making purchases in Safari.

To further deter potential thieves, Apple has implemented a one-hour security delay on certain actions, such as changing an Apple ID password. This delay provides users with a crucial window of opportunity to mark their device as lost and secure their Apple account, enhancing overall protection against unauthorised access.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

How to enable Apple Stolen Device Protection on iPhone

To enable the Stolen Device Protection feature on their iPhones, users can follow these simple steps:

1. Ensure their device is running iOS version 17.3.4 or later by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update and downloading/installing the update.

2. Open the Settings app and go to Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode).

3. Enter the device passcode when prompted.

4. Scroll down to find and tap on Stolen Device Protection.

5. Toggle the switch next to Stolen Device Protection to enable the feature and confirm by tapping Turn On.

Apple Stolen Device Protection- Compatibility and Availability

Apple Stolen Device Protection is compatible with iPhone models XS, XR, XR Plus, all iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and the latest iPhone 15 series.

Apple's introduction of the Stolen Device Protection feature underscores its ongoing commitment to user privacy and data security. By empowering iPhone users with enhanced security measures, Apple aims to provide peace of mind in an increasingly interconnected world, reaffirming its dedication to innovation and safeguarding user data.

This news highlights Apple's proactive approach to addressing security concerns without promotional undertones, focusing solely on factual information and its implications for iPhone users.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 May, 10:04 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: here’s all details itel s24 budget smartphone with 108mp ai camera launched: check out specs, features and more iphone original or fake? here's how you can find out samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list samsung beats google! now promises 4 android os updates your iphone or android phone camera is spying on you? stop nasty surprises, check this way samsung galaxy f55 5g confirmed to sport a vegan leather finish; check expected specs, launch date and more samsung galaxy m34 5g review: a power-packed mid-range smartphone
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 and older models now have a new security feature: All details about Apple Stolen device protection
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 price: How much will the next Grand Theft Auto game cost?
GTA 6 price: How much will the next Grand Theft Auto game cost?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 4
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 4: 5 ways to win battles, master the game
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 4
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 4: Top 3 loot locations to collect supplies
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 3: Get free weapons, diamonds, skins and more
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 3: Get free weapons, diamonds, skins and more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: Booyah Pass Ring rolled out, check rewards

Best Deals For You

Capture Every Moment
Valentine's Day gift guide: From Canon PowerShot V10 to Canon EOS R100, capture love with creativity
phones under 70000
Phones under 70000: From Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to iPhone 13, 5 premium handsets to pick from
Lenovo laptops
10 best Lenovo laptops: Give your productivity a big boost with these performance-oriented gadgets
realme 12 Pro+ 5G
realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved
OpenAI former executive shares why ‘human employees’ will always be needed in the age of AI
OpenAI former executive shares why ‘human employees’ will always be needed in the age of AI

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets