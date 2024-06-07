Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon- Flagship features teased ahead of launch- details

Motorola is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, to the Indian market. The device, unveiled globally in April alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, is now teased for its imminent launch in the country.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery supporting both wired and wireless fast charging, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra promises top-notch performance and endurance. Its arrival follows the earlier release of another model from the Edge 50 lineup, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in India back in April.

Distinctive Design Features Teased

The official Motorola India handle recently teased the imminent arrival of the Edge 50 Ultra, sharing an image hinting at its distinctive design features. The teaser, bearing the caption "coming soon," showcases the handset's distinct wooden-textured rear panel, suggesting the Nordic Wood variant. The accompanying text playfully asks, "'Wood' you believe it?"

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Expected Specifications

Expected to mirror the specifications of its global counterpart, the Indian variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts impressive features. These include a 6.7-inch 144Hz full-HD+ pOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Running on Android 14-based Hello UI, the device offers a seamless user experience.

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Ultra sports a versatile triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom capability. On the front, a 50MP selfie camera ensures stunning captures.

Connectivity options abound, including dual 5G support, along with 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and holds an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, making it a robust choice for users in diverse environments.