 Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon- Flagship features teased ahead of launch- details | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon- Flagship features teased ahead of launch- details

Motorola is set to launch its latest flagship, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in India. Boasting top-tier features like a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and fast charging, anticipation is high.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2024, 17:46 IST
Icon
Motorola Edge 40 Neo first impressions: Sleek, light, and impressive design
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon
1/5 The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 6.55-inch curved display with 10-bit pOLED panel. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate with 1300 nits peak brightness which provides a great viewing experience. Its leather back makes the smartphone look premium. (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon
2/5 Its curved display has an edge light that turns up whenever the smartphone gets a notification from applications. The Moto personalization setting enables users to change the edge light color as per their preference. (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon
3/5 The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage which is enough to store your applications, games, files, images, and more. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and 68W TurboPower charging support.  (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon
4/5 The Motorola Edge 40 Neo features a 50 MP OIS main camera that captures detailed images and enhances colors. It also has a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front camera. Its camera performs well in low light as well as bright lighting conditions. However, the night mode camera could have been better as it blurs the surroundings. (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon
5/5 The smartphone is available in three beautiful color options: Pantone Black, Pantone Caneel Bay, and Pantone Soothing Sea. The Pantone Caneel Bay caught my eye with its vibrant blue color as it gave life to the smartphone’s leather back.  (Aishwarya/HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon
icon View all Images
Motorola readies to launch its latest smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in India soon. (Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, to the Indian market. The device, unveiled globally in April alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, is now teased for its imminent launch in the country.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery supporting both wired and wireless fast charging, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra promises top-notch performance and endurance. Its arrival follows the earlier release of another model from the Edge 50 lineup, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in India back in April.

More about Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
  • Forest Grey
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹88,790
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage: Here's what to expect- Camera, processor and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Distinctive Design Features Teased

The official Motorola India handle recently teased the imminent arrival of the Edge 50 Ultra, sharing an image hinting at its distinctive design features. The teaser, bearing the caption "coming soon," showcases the handset's distinct wooden-textured rear panel, suggesting the Nordic Wood variant. The accompanying text playfully asks, "'Wood' you believe it?"

Also read: iPhone 15 users, Apple has a ‘good news': Now you can use the iPhone for 5 years- Details

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Expected Specifications

Expected to mirror the specifications of its global counterpart, the Indian variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts impressive features. These include a 6.7-inch 144Hz full-HD+ pOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Running on Android 14-based Hello UI, the device offers a seamless user experience.

In terms of optics, the Edge 50 Ultra sports a versatile triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom capability. On the front, a 50MP selfie camera ensures stunning captures.

Also read: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro design leaked ahead of launch- Know all about this flagship smartphone

Connectivity options abound, including dual 5G support, along with 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and holds an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, making it a robust choice for users in diverse environments.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 17:45 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more iphone 16 launch leaks roundup: display, camera and performance upgrades expected in 2024 release realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more poco f6 vs poco x6 pro: which performance smartphone is better under 30,000 redmi 13 launched with 108mp camera: check price, availability, specs and more iphone 16 pro and iphone 16 pro max may get these 5 big upgrades- here’s what apple is planning oneplus 13 camera specs revealed- know what upgrades are coming to the next-gen smartphone grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story samsung galaxy s25 ultra to support upgraded ufs 4.1 storage- know what’s coming oneplus community sale starting today, check deals on oneplus 12, oneplus 12r, oneplus open and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to launch in India soon- Flagship features teased ahead of launch- details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Unlock money, weapons, gear, and more
Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements

Red Dead Redemption 2 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs for optimal gaming experience
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance

OnePlus Nord CE 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- Details
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Cutting-Edge Imaging

OPPO Reno11 5G sale starts; packs a powerful camera, offers rapid charging capability
realme 12 Pro+ 5G

realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets