iPhone 15 price drop announced on Amazon! Nab 11 pct discount, bank offers and more

With multiple devices in Apple's ecosystem, users are ensured ease of use and peace of mind. Devices such as iPhone, iPad and Mac work in tandem, allowing users to accomplish tasks. However, if you're planning to enter this ecosystem, choosing the right starting point is tricky but crucial. The iPhone 15 is one of the best Apple devices you can go for today. It is part of the company's latest flagship smartphone lineup but does not command the steep price of the ‘Pro' models. Although it still costs quite a bit, Amazon has introduced an iPhone 15 price drop which not only brings exciting discounts but also bank and exchange offers. So, check out the details of the iPhone 15 price drop offer below.

iPhone 15 price drop: Discounts

The iPhone 15 is available in three variants - 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is originally priced at Rs. 79900 on Amazon, which is quite a premium price to pay for a smartphone. That said, you can grab it with a hefty discount on the e-commerce platform. Amazon has rolled out an initial discount of 11 percent on the iPhone 15, which takes down the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 71499. That means buyers get a discount of Rs. 8401.

In addition to the discount, buyers can also nab bank offers and exchange deals on the iPhone 15 to drive down its price further.

Other iPhone 15 offers

As part of the exchange bonus, Amazon offers up to Rs. 27550 off on the iPhone 15 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, the discount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. Therefore, you must enter your PIN Code to see whether the deal is available at your location. But why go for exchange offers? Exchange offers are beneficial as they not only take down the cost of the device you're purchasing but also reduce your carbon footprint and help minimise e-waste.

Along with the exchange offer, buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs. 4000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions. And if you wish to avoid paying the full amount in one go, no-cost EMI options are also available.

