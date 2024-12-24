iPhone 15 price drops on Flipkart as part of Christmas special deal: How to get it for around 50,000

Flipkart has discounted the iPhone 15 yet again. Here's how to get it around 50,000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 24 2024, 13:34 IST
iPhone 15 price drops on Flipkart as part of Christmas special deal: How to get it for around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
iPhone 15 Flipkart deal (Unsplash)

Have you been planning to buy the iPhone 15 for a while? Now might be the ideal time to get your hands on it. This is because Flipkart, as part of its Christmas and holiday festivities, has discounted the smartphone. By combining various offers, you can get the iPhone 15 for close to 50,000 depending on the offers you can leverage. How does this deal work? Read on to know.

Also Read: Check these 5 useful tech tips before heading on vacation this holiday season

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

iPhone 15 Christmas Special Deal On Flipkart

As part of the Christmas special, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 15 at a discount. Currently, without additional offers, the phone starts at 57,999, depending on the colour variant. This is already a discounted price, considering the iPhone 15 typically retails for 69,900 and often hovers around the 60,000 mark.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, you can sweeten the deal further and bring the effective price closer to 50,000 by combining a few offers. Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus of up to 7,000, though this is primarily applicable when trading in high-end smartphones like the iPhone 14 Plus. For older models, such as the iPhone SE (2nd generation), the exchange bonus may be around 2,000. 

You can also get an instant bank discount of 1,000 from most major banks, and if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can avail of cashback worth 2,393. Depending on the phone you're exchanging and the bank offers you qualify for, it's possible to buy the iPhone 15 for around 50,000 (effective).

Also Read: iOS 19 update: Supported devices, new features, and what's coming for iPhones

Should You Buy the iPhone 15?

With the iPhone 16 already on the market, this question is worth considering. The iPhone 15 offers the same core experience as the iPhone 16, if you can live without a few new features, such as Apple Intelligence and the new camera control button. Reports suggest that many users haven't found Apple's AI features particularly useful in their current state. If AI features aren't a priority for you, the iPhone 15 will serve you well. Its camera setup is almost identical to the iPhone 16, and the performance gap between the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 15 and the newer chip in the iPhone 16 is negligible for most users. 

Both devices feature 60Hz display panels, so there's no difference in screen performance either. However, if you're a gamer, note that the A16 chip doesn't support some AAA games like Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 is available for 79,900, although we've seen it available around the 75,000 mark in offline markets. If you're willing to spend a bit more and can't avail of significant offers on the iPhone 15, opting for the iPhone 16 might be the better choice. The iPhone 16 comes with 8GB RAM, a more powerful processor, a refreshed camera module, and additional capabilities such as capturing Spatial photos and videos. These features make it a more future-proof device compared to the iPhone 15.

Also Read: How to send photos wirelessly from Android to iPhone: 3 quick and easy ways

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 13:34 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 price drops on Flipkart as part of Christmas special deal: How to get it for around 50,000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date reportedly leaked: Fans speculate this date after major hint
KRAFTON India Esports roadmap 2025

KRAFTON India reveals 2025 esports roadmap: 4 crore pool, Rising Star programme, college tour and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak

GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks buzz, fans speculate December 27 as the release date
GTA 6

Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
GTA Online

GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets