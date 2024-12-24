Have you been planning to buy the iPhone 15 for a while? Now might be the ideal time to get your hands on it. This is because Flipkart, as part of its Christmas and holiday festivities, has discounted the smartphone. By combining various offers, you can get the iPhone 15 for close to ₹50,000 depending on the offers you can leverage. How does this deal work? Read on to know.

iPhone 15 Christmas Special Deal On Flipkart

As part of the Christmas special, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 15 at a discount. Currently, without additional offers, the phone starts at ₹57,999, depending on the colour variant. This is already a discounted price, considering the iPhone 15 typically retails for ₹69,900 and often hovers around the ₹60,000 mark.

However, you can sweeten the deal further and bring the effective price closer to ₹50,000 by combining a few offers. Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000, though this is primarily applicable when trading in high-end smartphones like the iPhone 14 Plus. For older models, such as the iPhone SE (2nd generation), the exchange bonus may be around ₹2,000.

You can also get an instant bank discount of ₹1,000 from most major banks, and if you have a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can avail of cashback worth ₹2,393. Depending on the phone you're exchanging and the bank offers you qualify for, it's possible to buy the iPhone 15 for around ₹50,000 (effective).

Should You Buy the iPhone 15?

With the iPhone 16 already on the market, this question is worth considering. The iPhone 15 offers the same core experience as the iPhone 16, if you can live without a few new features, such as Apple Intelligence and the new camera control button. Reports suggest that many users haven't found Apple's AI features particularly useful in their current state. If AI features aren't a priority for you, the iPhone 15 will serve you well. Its camera setup is almost identical to the iPhone 16, and the performance gap between the A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 15 and the newer chip in the iPhone 16 is negligible for most users.

Both devices feature 60Hz display panels, so there's no difference in screen performance either. However, if you're a gamer, note that the A16 chip doesn't support some AAA games like Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 is available for ₹79,900, although we've seen it available around the ₹75,000 mark in offline markets. If you're willing to spend a bit more and can't avail of significant offers on the iPhone 15, opting for the iPhone 16 might be the better choice. The iPhone 16 comes with 8GB RAM, a more powerful processor, a refreshed camera module, and additional capabilities such as capturing Spatial photos and videos. These features make it a more future-proof device compared to the iPhone 15.

