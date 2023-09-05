iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to get a price hike, ahead of launch; 2 reasons why

The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a price hike owing to two hardware decisions. The last-minute leak reveals the details ahead of the launch of the devices at the Apple event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 05 2023, 07:53 IST
iPhone 15 launch: Bigger and better cameras - what to expect from the upcoming flagship
iPhone 15
1/5 The iPhone 15 is almost here, and there's a lot of buzz about what it might bring. Some say it could have some really cool features like solid buttons and faster charging with USB-C. But one thing people are really excited about is the camera. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The iPhone 14 Pro already has an amazing camera. It can take pictures that look like they were snapped by a professional photographer or from a DSLR. So, what could Apple do to make the iPhone 15 camera even better? Well, here's what the rumours are saying. Remember, these are just rumours, and we won't know for sure until Apple tells us, probably during the iPhone launch event on September 12. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 Big Camera Changes for iPhone 15: With the last iPhone, the iPhone 14, Apple did not change the camera too much from the iPhone 13. But now, one of the most exciting whispers comes from industry analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), who says that the regular iPhone 15 is going to have a much better camera. Instead of a 12-megapixel camera, it might have a 48-megapixel camera. This means your photos could look much clearer, especially when you zoom in. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 New Image Sensors: Also, the new iPhone 15 might have a fancy sensor that can capture more light. Why is that important? Well, when a camera can catch more light, it can take better pictures. It's cool that Apple is putting this new technology in the regular iPhone 15, not just the fancier Pro models. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 These new camera sensors might be bigger than the ones in the last regular iPhone, the iPhone 14. So, you get a big upgrade without having to go for the fanciest, most expensive phone. That's good news for people who love taking pictures! (Apple)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Know the reason why the iPhone 15 Pro models can be more expensive than their predecessors. (Representative Photo) (Unsplash)

We are just one week away from the ‘Wonderlust' Apple event, which has been confirmed by the company to be held on September 12, at 10:30 PM IST. The event is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 series. At a time when the excitement is abuzz with leaks and rumors about new upgrades and features on the upcoming iPhones, one particular report might cause some disappointment to users. It suggests that Apple is likely to increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max significantly this year. The report also highlighted the reasons behind the price hike.

A 9to5Mac report quoted DigiTimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin to reveal that both the iPhone 15 Pro models can see a “major price hike” compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, whereas the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be priced the same as their predecessors. According to Lin, the price hike will be largely due to two reasons. First, the shift from a stainless steel body to a titanium frame, and second, the inclusion of a periscope zoom lens in iPhone 15 Pro Max.

And just how much will these upgrades cost the consumers? As per the report, the iPhone 15 Pro can get a hike of $100 and start from $1099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max can be as expensive as $200 and start from a massive $1299.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro models to get more expensive

Despite the price hike, a separate DigiTimes report claims that Apple expects strong consumer demand from the pro models. Among the total units of the iPhone 15 series phones shipped, the iPhone 15 Pro Max owns the highest share followed by the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus respectively. Interestingly, the total units ordered from the supply chain fall short of the number ordered for the iPhone 14 series ( 80-90 million this year vs. 90-100 million last year).

Although these are numbers just for the second half of 2023, it does indicate that Apple predicts slightly conservative sales for its upcoming iPhone series.

Do note that the information shared about the iPhone 15 series here is based on leaks and rumors, and none of it has come from any official source. As such, ensure taking the information with a pinch of salt. To know the official price of the smartphones, you will have to wait till the Apple event where the smartphones are expected to be launched.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 07:52 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to get a price hike, ahead of launch; 2 reasons why
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Free Fire India
Get ready for action! Pre-registration opens for Free Fire India on Android
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets