iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to get a price hike, ahead of launch; 2 reasons why

We are just one week away from the ‘Wonderlust' Apple event, which has been confirmed by the company to be held on September 12, at 10:30 PM IST. The event is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 series. At a time when the excitement is abuzz with leaks and rumors about new upgrades and features on the upcoming iPhones, one particular report might cause some disappointment to users. It suggests that Apple is likely to increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max significantly this year. The report also highlighted the reasons behind the price hike.

A 9to5Mac report quoted DigiTimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin to reveal that both the iPhone 15 Pro models can see a “major price hike” compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, whereas the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be priced the same as their predecessors. According to Lin, the price hike will be largely due to two reasons. First, the shift from a stainless steel body to a titanium frame, and second, the inclusion of a periscope zoom lens in iPhone 15 Pro Max.

And just how much will these upgrades cost the consumers? As per the report, the iPhone 15 Pro can get a hike of $100 and start from $1099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max can be as expensive as $200 and start from a massive $1299.

iPhone 15 Pro models to get more expensive

Despite the price hike, a separate DigiTimes report claims that Apple expects strong consumer demand from the pro models. Among the total units of the iPhone 15 series phones shipped, the iPhone 15 Pro Max owns the highest share followed by the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus respectively. Interestingly, the total units ordered from the supply chain fall short of the number ordered for the iPhone 14 series ( 80-90 million this year vs. 90-100 million last year).

Although these are numbers just for the second half of 2023, it does indicate that Apple predicts slightly conservative sales for its upcoming iPhone series.

Do note that the information shared about the iPhone 15 series here is based on leaks and rumors, and none of it has come from any official source. As such, ensure taking the information with a pinch of salt. To know the official price of the smartphones, you will have to wait till the Apple event where the smartphones are expected to be launched.