iPhone 15 Pro models tipped to get a stupendous storage upgrade

The Pro models of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series could get a boost in terms of maximum storage capacity, claims a new leak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 17:09 IST
The iPhone 15 series will reportedly debut at an Apple event on September 13. (Unsplash)

With the launch of the iPhone 15 series nearing, new leaks and rumors are surfacing almost every week now. While the iPhone 14 Pro models received plaudits for the fancy new Dynamic Island last year, the standard iPhone 14 models left a lot to be desired. But things could change this year as Apple is reportedly planning to bring Dynamic Island and USB Type-C to even the vanilla iPhone 15 variants. Amidst reports of a smartphone slump, it could be just what Apple needs to persuade more people to buy these devices.

Now, a new rumor has surfaced which suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models could get a much-needed boost in terms of storage.

Storage bump

The iPhone 11 and 12 series offered up to 512GB as the base storage option in 2020. However, Apple bumped it up to 1TB with its iPhone 13 series, and it has continued with the current iPhone 14 series. Now, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get yet another storage boost with an even bigger storage capacity.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to a post by leaker @TheGalox_, who goes by Anthony on X (formerly known as Twitter), the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly get up to 2TB onboard storage, doubling the storage capacity of the current-gen iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech giant already offers 2TB capacity on its MacBooks and its iPhones could also jump on the same bandwagon.

Why bigger storage?

While no reason was provided for this upgrade, it could be due to the new periscope camera of the iPhone 15 Pro Max which would capture higher resolution images that require more storage. Although Apple provides up to 2TB iCloud storage for $9.99 a month (in the US), this upgraded storage capacity would mean users only need to spend a premium once while purchasing the product, without the hassle of any monthly subscriptions.

iPhone 15 series: Rumored features

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 series at the event, with 4 devices in the pipeline. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the likely highlights of the event. This time around, even the vanilla iPhone 15 models are tipped for big upgrades such as Dynamic Island and USB Type-C.

On the other hand, the Pro models will reportedly feature a new action button, A17 Bionic SoC, and a titanium alloy frame. The iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular will get a new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens and could offer 5X-6X optical zoom.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 17:09 IST
