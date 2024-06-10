iPhone 16 battery may get this ‘change’ to prevent overheating- Here’s what Apple is planning

The iPhone 16 series is just a few months away from its official launch and several leaks have showcased the expected specifications and features. Now, a new leak has surfaced over the internet which claims that Apple has been working on fixing the battery heating problem of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. With the iPhone 15, it was reported that several users have been complaining about major heating issues. While some of the issues were addressed via software upgrades, but some of the problems persist. Know how Apple planning to address these issues for the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 battery

A tipster who goes by the name of Majin Bu shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which showcases what the iPhone 16 battery looks like. In the images, the battery size for iPhone 16 looks very similar to the iPhone 15. However, the batteries support a metal casing instead of a black foil casing. The new metal casing will reportedly help the battery to maintain an acceptable temperature. Additionally, it was previously suggested that the iPhone 16 may get a bigger battery of 3597mAh than the iPhone 15's 3367mAh.

Therefore, with the upcoming iPhone 16 series, we may get an improved battery life with bigger battery sizes and Apple may also address the heating issues which users have been reporting for the iPhone 15 series. Over the years, Apple has significantly improved the battery life with the newer generation of the iPhone series and with iPhone 16 we may also get some more improvements.

Apart from the iPhone 16 series, Apple is also bringing updated chipsets with A18 Bionic and A18 Pro processors which may get powers to support advanced AI features. Today at the WWDC event, Apple will reportedly reveal what the iOS 18 will look like and what AI features will be supported. Some of the features may also be reflected in the older generation of iPhones. However, as of now, it is yet to be confirmed.

