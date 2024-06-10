 iPhone 16 battery may get this ‘change’ to prevent overheating- Here’s what Apple is planning | Mobile News

iPhone 16 battery may get this ‘change’ to prevent overheating- Here’s what Apple is planning

Know how Apple is planning to address iPhone 15’s battery heating issues with the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 10 2024, 10:15 IST
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 battery may get this ‘change’ to prevent overheating- Here’s what Apple is planning
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 battery may get this ‘change’ to prevent overheating- Here’s what Apple is planning
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 battery may get this ‘change’ to prevent overheating- Here’s what Apple is planning
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 battery may get this ‘change’ to prevent overheating- Here’s what Apple is planning
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 battery may get this ‘change’ to prevent overheating- Here’s what Apple is planning
Apple may include metal casing on the iPhone 16 battery for effective heat management, check details. (HT Tech)

The iPhone 16 series is just a few months away from its official launch and several leaks have showcased the expected specifications and features. Now, a new leak has surfaced over the internet which claims that Apple has been working on fixing the battery heating problem of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. With the iPhone 15, it was reported that several users have been complaining about major heating issues. While some of the issues were addressed via software upgrades, but some of the problems persist. Know how Apple planning to address these issues for the iPhone 16 series. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro models may feature thinnest bezels

iPhone 16 battery

A tipster who goes by the name of Majin Bu shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) which showcases what the iPhone 16 battery looks like. In the images, the battery size for iPhone 16 looks very similar to the iPhone 15. However, the batteries support a metal casing instead of a black foil casing. The new metal casing will reportedly help the battery to maintain an acceptable temperature. Additionally, it was previously suggested that the iPhone 16 may get a bigger battery of 3597mAh than the iPhone 15's 3367mAh. 

Also read: iPhone 16 launch roundup

Therefore, with the upcoming iPhone 16 series, we may get an improved battery life with bigger battery sizes and Apple may also address the heating issues which users have been reporting for the iPhone 15 series. Over the years, Apple has significantly improved the battery life with the newer generation of the iPhone series and with iPhone 16 we may also get some more improvements. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max dimensions leaked

Apart from the iPhone 16 series, Apple is also bringing updated chipsets with A18 Bionic and A18 Pro processors which may get powers to support advanced AI features. Today at the WWDC event, Apple will reportedly reveal what the iOS 18 will look like and what AI features will be supported. Some of the features may also be reflected in the older generation of iPhones. However, as of now, it is yet to be confirmed. 

First Published Date: 10 Jun, 10:15 IST
Tags:
