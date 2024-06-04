 iPhone 16 Pro models may feature thinnest bezels- Know what's expected | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro models may feature thinnest bezels- Know what's expected

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are set to feature the world's thinnest screen bezels, significantly improving the screen-to-body ratio. The new iPhones will also boast larger displays, advanced A18 chips, and new capacitive buttons.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 04 2024, 11:14 IST
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are rumored to feature the world's thinnest bezels, enhancing the screen-to-body ratio and user experience. (representative image) (unsplash)

Apple is poised to introduce major display improvements with the upcoming iPhone 16 series. According to recent leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast significantly thinner bezels compared to the current iPhone 15 lineup. This reduction in bezel size is expected to enhance the screen-to-body ratio of the new devices.

Thinner Bezels for Improved Screen-to-Body Ratio

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to have bezels measuring just 1.15mm. This is a notable decrease from the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro. Specifically, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to have 1.2mm bezels, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max's bezels would measure 1.15mm. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro's bezels measure 2.15mm, and the iPhone 15 Pro's bezels are 1.71mm. Tipster Setsuna Digital, who shared this information on Weibo, claimed that these will be the world's thinnest screen bezels.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Well-known tipster Ice Universe has also corroborated these claims, stating that the iPhone 16 Pro will surpass the Galaxy S24 to become the mobile phone with the narrowest bezels in the world.

Expected Display and Performance Enhancements

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display. These models are anticipated to support up to 1,200 nits of typical brightness when displaying SDR content. Both models are likely to be powered by the A18 chip and may introduce a new capacitive button.

In terms of the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, these models are expected to retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors. They will also feature the A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process. Additionally, all models in the iPhone 16 lineup are expected to include the Dynamic Island feature.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup in September. The anticipated improvements in display technology, particularly the reduction in bezel size, suggest significant enhancements in the user experience for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 11:14 IST
