iPhone 16 Pro to get big AI upgrade with Ferret-UI: Know what it is

Apple pioneers AI integration in iPhone 16 Pro to enhance user experience. Discover Ferret-UI's capabilities and upcoming server-side tools for individual iPhones.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 15 2024, 07:51 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 16 Pro
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 16 Pro
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 16 Pro
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 Pro
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 16 Pro
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro promises groundbreaking AI advancements to enhance user experience and accessibility. (AP)

Apple's iPhone has long been renowned for its sleek design and user-friendly interface, but the tech giant is now venturing into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) to further elevate the user experience.

Ferret-UI Technology

In a recent research collaboration with Cornell University, Apple has revealed a groundbreaking advancement titled "Ferret-UI: Grounded Mobile UI Understanding with Multimodal LLMs." This innovative system employs a multimodal large language model to comprehensively interpret mobile user interfaces, revolutionising how users interact with their iPhones, Forbes reported

Ferret-UI, an evolution of the previously introduced Ferret system, boasts an array of capabilities, including icon recognition, text detection, widget parsing, and screen description. This enhanced functionality not only facilitates seamless navigation across various applications but also paves the way for enhanced accessibility features.

Moreover, Ferret-UI holds promise for developers, serving as a versatile testing tool for simulating diverse user scenarios and optimising app performance across different demographics.

Server-Side Tools Unveiled

In a recent development, backend code discoveries by Nicolás Álvarez hint at additional server-side tools dubbed "Safari Browsing Assistant" and "Encrypted Visual Search." While these features align with the principles outlined in the Ferret-UI research, it's important to note that they remain subject to potential modifications or may serve as placeholders for future implementations.

Despite commendable strides in AI, Apple faced criticism for lagging behind Google in embracing AI-driven smartphones. However, with the impending Worldwide Developer Conference in June, Apple is poised to shed light on its AI roadmap, laying the groundwork for the highly anticipated iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro slated for release in September.

As the tech industry eagerly awaits Apple's next move, the academic revelations surrounding Apple's AI endeavours offer a glimpse into the company's trajectory as it strives to remain at the forefront of innovation.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 18:03 IST
