iPhone 16 launch date, camera features and full specifications- All that is expected from Apple

Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 16 series in September. Following its usual mid-September release pattern, Apple is expected to introduce four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year's models will feature several design changes and new functionalities. Here's what to expect from the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Series: Software and Hardware Advancements (Expected)

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to operate on the new iOS 18 platform, announced earlier this year. Powering these models will be the A18 Bionic chipset, while the Pro versions - iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—will be equipped with the A18 Pro processor, ensuring enhanced performance across the board.

iPhone 16 Series: Expanded Display Sizes

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will see an increase in display size, with rumours suggesting dimensions of 6.27 inches and 6.86 inches, respectively. These sizes mark the largest displays ever featured in an iPhone, offering users a more expansive viewing experience.

iPhone 16 Series Expected Design

Apple is rumoured to reintroduce vertically-aligned camera modules with the iPhone 16 series, departing from the horizontal setup seen in previous models. Additionally, traditional physical buttons may be replaced with capacitive, touch-sensitive alternatives, mimicking the tactile feedback of conventional buttons.

A notable addition across all iPhone 16 models is the new "Capture Button," located on the bottom right side. This button enhances photo and video capturing capabilities, allowing users to zoom, focus, and activate recordings with intuitive gestures.

iPhone 16 Series: Enhanced Camera Capabilities (Expected)

The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens, enhancing light capture for superior low-light photography. This improvement enables the iPhone 16 Pro to shoot detailed ProRAW photos in Ultra Wide mode, ideal for professional-grade editing and printing.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to introduce a larger main camera equipped with an advanced 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor. This sensor promises enhanced optical capabilities, potentially including a super telephoto periscope lens for significant optical zoom - a feature sought after for sports and portrait photography alike.

Both iPhone 16 Pro models are anticipated to incorporate a tetraprism lens system, enabling up to 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom - a notable upgrade from previous models, which maxed out at 3x optical zoom.

In short,As the expected launch date approaches, more details about the iPhone 16 series will likely emerge. Apple enthusiasts can look forward to larger displays, improved camera features, and new design elements in this year's lineup.