iPhone 16 launch date, camera features and full specifications- All that is expected from Apple

Apple's forthcoming iPhone 16 series, expected to be released in September, is expected to feature larger displays, improved cameras, and innovative design features. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 15 2024, 18:50 IST
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Five worth waiting upgrades coming to the new generation iPhone - All details
1/5 This year, Apple is expected to announce significant changes to the iPhone 16 series. The Vanilla iPhone 16 is also slated to get a design and performance boost that may entice iPhone users to upgrade their devices. For starters, the iPhone 16 is expected to get a vertical camera layout instead of a diagonal camera module available in the iPhone 15. Additionally, Apple may introduce a new capture and action button. (apple)
2/5 Last year, Apple upgraded the iPhone 15 camera from a 12MP sensor to a 48MP sensor, enhancing the picture quality. Now, with the iPhone 16, it is highly unlikely that the company will introduce any major changes. However, as of now, the camera specs of the vanilla iPhone 16 are yet to be confirmed. If we talk about the Pro models then they will likely get crucial upgrades. (HT Tech)
3/5 With the iPhone 16, Apple is planning to bring major performance with a new A 18 processor. While the iPhone 15 supports the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro Max’s A16 Bionic chipset. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone 16 will likely get some boost with Apple Intelligence features which are in the company’s AI-powered offerings to their device. However, the iPhone 15 is speculated to be not compatible to support AI.  Furthermore, both iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 will get iOS 18 update.  (Apple )
4/5 The iPhone 16 is also slated to get a battery upgrade from iPhone 15 3349 mAh to 3561 mAh. Therefore, the battery life will also get a boost. Therefore, these are some major changes which are speculated to be announced with the iPhone 16.  (Apple)
5/5 The iPhone 16 is expected to be launched in September 2024. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced. Also, note that the specs and features are based on rumours and we must wait for the launch to confirm what’s coming.  (Bloomberg)
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series, expected this September, to bring exciting upgrades in design and camera technology. (Apple)

Apple is gearing up to launch its iPhone 16 series in September. Following its usual mid-September release pattern, Apple is expected to introduce four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year's models will feature several design changes and new functionalities. Here's what to expect from the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 16 Series: Software and Hardware Advancements (Expected)

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to operate on the new iOS 18 platform, announced earlier this year. Powering these models will be the A18 Bionic chipset, while the Pro versions - iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—will be equipped with the A18 Pro processor, ensuring enhanced performance across the board.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to get same camera system, unlike current models: Here's what we know

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 16 Series: Expanded Display Sizes

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will see an increase in display size, with rumours suggesting dimensions of 6.27 inches and 6.86 inches, respectively. These sizes mark the largest displays ever featured in an iPhone, offering users a more expansive viewing experience.

iPhone 16 Series Expected Design 

Apple is rumoured to reintroduce vertically-aligned camera modules with the iPhone 16 series, departing from the horizontal setup seen in previous models. Additionally, traditional physical buttons may be replaced with capacitive, touch-sensitive alternatives, mimicking the tactile feedback of conventional buttons.

A notable addition across all iPhone 16 models is the new "Capture Button," located on the bottom right side. This button enhances photo and video capturing capabilities, allowing users to zoom, focus, and activate recordings with intuitive gestures.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch expected to make big money for Apple; Over 90 million latest iPhone units to be shipped in 2024

iPhone 16 Series: Enhanced Camera Capabilities (Expected) 

The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens, enhancing light capture for superior low-light photography. This improvement enables the iPhone 16 Pro to shoot detailed ProRAW photos in Ultra Wide mode, ideal for professional-grade editing and printing.

Moreover, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to introduce a larger main camera equipped with an advanced 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor. This sensor promises enhanced optical capabilities, potentially including a super telephoto periscope lens for significant optical zoom - a feature sought after for sports and portrait photography alike.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro models to get major battery and fast charging upgrades- This is what Apple may be bringing

Both iPhone 16 Pro models are anticipated to incorporate a tetraprism lens system, enabling up to 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom - a notable upgrade from previous models, which maxed out at 3x optical zoom.

In short,As the expected launch date approaches, more details about the iPhone 16 series will likely emerge. Apple enthusiasts can look forward to larger displays, improved camera features, and new design elements in this year's lineup.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 18:50 IST
