Apple slashes the price of older iPhones after launching a new flagship series. This year, iPhone 15 is expected to get big price cut after iPhone 16 launch.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Sep 09 2024, 08:05 IST
Apple recently reduced the price of iPhone 15 series models in India after the government announced reduction in the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported mobile phones and printed circuit board assemblies. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 series launch is just a few hours away. Apple event 2024 will kick off at 10:30pm IST at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino. At the annual launch event, Apple will finally take the wraps off the much-awaited iPhone 16. Although Apple fans and tech enthusiasts from around the globe are waiting to see how the iPhone 16 series will be like, potential iPhone buyers are also waiting for Apple to announce the price cut on last-gen iPhone models. For those who are unaware, Apple slashes the price of older iPhones after launching a new flagship series. As iPhone 16 is about to break cover, Apple is also gearing up to significantly reduce the price of iPhone 15 and iPhone 14.

Apple event 2024: iPhone 15 to get a lot cheaper

Apple reduced the price of iPhone 13 by 10,000 after the launch of iPhone 14 series. The company repeated the same after the launch of iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 got a price cut of 10,000. This year too, at the Apple event 2024, iPhone 15 is believed to get a lot cheaper. The company is expected to follow its pattern which suggests that iPhone 15 will get a price cut of 10,000 after iPhone 16 launch.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple recently reduced the price of iPhone 15 series models in India after the government announced reduction in the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported mobile phones and printed circuit board assemblies. While the iPhone 15 Pro Max witnessed the biggest price cut, iPhone 15's price was reduced down 79,600. This means if Apple slashes iPhone 15 price by 10,000 after iPhone 16 launch, iPhone 15 will cost 69,600.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 08:05 IST
