iPhone 16 launch soon: This is why people want to upgrade, it’s not AI but…

 A study showcases reasons for smartphone buyers to upgrade to iPhone 16. However, surprisingly, it's not Apple Intelligence. 

Apple Intelligence may not be the major reason for the iPhone 16 upgrade, check details. (Apple)

iPhone 16 launch is just around the corner as we have just 3 days left for the Apple Event 2024. This year Apple has planned for several upgrades, including new hardware, software, and artificial intelligence integration. While smartphone buyers eagerly await the iPhone 16 series, a new study claims that iPhone 16 buyers are not upgrading their devices to get AI features and stated several other reasons to buy the new generation iPhone. If not Apple Intelligence, then what are the reasons for the iPhone 16 upgrade? Check out what the new study reveals. 

Also read: Apple September event: iPhone 16, 16 Pro colour variants to expect next week

Why do smartphone buyers wish to upgrade to iPhone 16?

The CIRP (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) study reveals major reasons for people to upgrade to iPhone 16 ahead of the launch. According to the study, the main reason for the iPhone 16 upgrade is that 44% of respondents reported that their iPhones have become obsolete. Several buyers highlighted having iPhone 8 and older generation iPhones due to which they wish to upgrade to iPhone 16. 

Also read: Apple September event just days away—Here's what to expect from iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch X and AirPods 4

The second reason for the iPhone 16 upgrade was that their smartphone had been damaged, lost, or stolen. Over 29% of the respondents stated it was the reason for their upgrade to the latest generation iPhone.  Therefore, this includes that 73% of the iPhone 16 buyers are currently not happy with their smartphone situation and they would like to upgrade to enhance their user experience in spite of opting for new features or “Apple Intelligence”. 

Lastly, a very small percentage of iPhone 16 buyers agreed that they are upgrading their devices to experience new features, reportedly Apple Intelligence, which includes a suite of AI-powered features. Therefore, a very small number of people are seeking new features and a huge number of people are simply forced to upgrade to the next generation. However, the study not only speaks for iPhone users, it also provides a glimpse into when smartphone buyers prefer to upgrade despite having Android or iOS. 

Also read: iPhone 16 launch: Apple may not give ‘space' to new Capture button, here's why

While the iPhone 16 series is expected to introduce several new features, Apple is yet to confirm all the leaked specifications and features. Therefore, we must wait for the September 9 Apple Event to know what Apple has planned for the iPhone 16 series.

