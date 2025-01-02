iPhone 16 price drops to an all-time low, now available with a big 9,000 discount on Flipkart

iPhone 16 is now available for 70,900 on Flipkart. Here's how this deal works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 17:24 IST
iPhone 16 review: Solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations
iPhone 16 has dropped to an all-time low price. (HT Tech)

iPhone 16 launched back in September 2024 for 79,900, and was by no means affordable. This is precisely why many chose to wait for deals. If you're one of them still waiting for the iPhone 16's price to drop, you're in luck because it actually has—and not by just a couple of thousand. In fact, the iPhone 16 is now available with a 9,000 discount on Flipkart. How does this deal work? Read on to know.

iPhone 16 for 70,900? Here's how it works

When you visit Flipkart, you'll notice that the iPhone 16 has been discounted and is now available for 74,900. That's a full 5,000 off its MRP of 79,900.

If you're considering buying it at this price, the deal gets even better if you have a supported credit card. Banks like SBI, Kotak Bank, or ICICI Bank offer an instant 4,000 discount, bringing the effective price down to 70,900—a total discount of 9,000 compared to the launch price. This is the lowest price the iPhone 16 has been available for since its launch.

Additionally, there's an exchange bonus you can avail of, which could bring the price down even further.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 now?

There are several reasons to consider buying the iPhone 16. While the 60Hz display might not be one of them, the iPhone 16 is a solid value-for-money proposition, especially given the sheer power it offers with the Apple A18 chipset.

The camera is top-notch as well, with a 48-megapixel main shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There's also an “optical-quality” 2x telephoto mode thanks to the ‘Fusion' tech. Also, the new Camera Control feature enhances the photography experience and unlocks AI-powered features like visual intelligence, which is part of Apple's intelligence suite exclusive to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Another big reason to get the iPhone 16 is its stunning colour options, including Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and the classic Black. Ultramarine and Teal have been particularly popular so far.

The device's compact size, at 6.1 inches, makes it one of the smallest yet most powerful phones on the market. It has even won several awards for being the best small phone of the year.

At 70,900, the iPhone 16 is a no-brainer and should be your pick if you're in the market for an iPhone under 80,000.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 17:24 IST
