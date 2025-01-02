Alleged GTA 6 footage and image leak from Rockstar Games offices sparks online buzz

New leaks claiming to showcase footage and an image from Grand Theft Auto VI have surfaced online, reportedly from within the Rockstar San Diego offices. These leaks, shared via videos and images captured on mobile phones, have stirred significant interest in the gaming community, especially due to their apparent origins within the company's workspace.

GTA 6 Leaked Videos Raise Questions

The leaked videos appear to have been recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, around 2021, Rockstarintel reported. They show an eerily empty office space, likely due to Rockstar's work-from-home policy, which was implemented at that time. The videos, though blurry, depict Dev kits for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Notably, the Xbox Dev kit bears the label "SAND" on the front, identifying it with the San Diego office. An IP address seen in the video also traces back to the San Diego area, reinforcing the video's potential authenticity.

Despite the videos not offering any clear view of GTA 6, some community members have attempted to verify their legitimacy. They point out that the office windows in the video match the appearance of the Rockstar San Diego building shown on Google Maps, further suggesting that the footage is genuine. Some fans speculate that while the devs were working remotely, security staff or cleaners, who still had access to the office, may have powered on the monitors, revealing footage of the game in development.

Alongside the videos, an image has emerged, allegedly from the GTA 6 alpha or beta build. Captured from a computer monitor with a mobile device, the image reportedly shows a character, Lucia, wearing blue camo trousers and a pink long-sleeve shirt, similar to her appearance in previous leaks from 2023. In the background, some truck trailers and an army barracks are visible, surrounded by dense foliage. It's important to note that the image is claimed to be from an early build of the game, and the final product may look quite different.

As of now, Rockstar Games has not confirmed the authenticity of the leaks, and their validity remains uncertain. While the evidence seems convincing, it's still wise to take these claims with caution until official confirmation is provided.

