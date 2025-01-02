Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Alleged GTA 6 footage and image leak from Rockstar Games offices sparks online buzz

Alleged GTA 6 footage and image leak from Rockstar Games offices sparks online buzz

Newly leaked videos and images from inside Rockstar's San Diego offices hint at possible GTA 6 footage, which has fueled excitement and speculation across the gaming community.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 02 2025, 10:50 IST
GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?
1/6 Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
GTA 6
3/6 A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/6 However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
6/6 While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
New GTA 6 leaks, including videos and images, allegedly surface from Rockstar San Diego offices online. (Rockstar Games)

New leaks claiming to showcase footage and an image from Grand Theft Auto VI have surfaced online, reportedly from within the Rockstar San Diego offices. These leaks, shared via videos and images captured on mobile phones, have stirred significant interest in the gaming community, especially due to their apparent origins within the company's workspace.

GTA 6 Leaked Videos Raise Questions

The leaked videos appear to have been recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, around 2021, Rockstarintel reported. They show an eerily empty office space, likely due to Rockstar's work-from-home policy, which was implemented at that time. The videos, though blurry, depict Dev kits for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Notably, the Xbox Dev kit bears the label "SAND" on the front, identifying it with the San Diego office. An IP address seen in the video also traces back to the San Diego area, reinforcing the video's potential authenticity.

Also read: GTA 6 leak sparks buzz: New video may premiere on YouTube soon, claims insider

Despite the videos not offering any clear view of GTA 6, some community members have attempted to verify their legitimacy. They point out that the office windows in the video match the appearance of the Rockstar San Diego building shown on Google Maps, further suggesting that the footage is genuine. Some fans speculate that while the devs were working remotely, security staff or cleaners, who still had access to the office, may have powered on the monitors, revealing footage of the game in development.

Also read: GTA 6, Nintendo's new console, and more: Key gaming events to watch for in 2025

Alongside the videos, an image has emerged, allegedly from the GTA 6 alpha or beta build. Captured from a computer monitor with a mobile device, the image reportedly shows a character, Lucia, wearing blue camo trousers and a pink long-sleeve shirt, similar to her appearance in previous leaks from 2023. In the background, some truck trailers and an army barracks are visible, surrounded by dense foliage. It's important to note that the image is claimed to be from an early build of the game, and the final product may look quite different.

Also read: Google brings Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light challenge to search: Here's how to play

As of now, Rockstar Games has not confirmed the authenticity of the leaks, and their validity remains uncertain. While the evidence seems convincing, it's still wise to take these claims with caution until official confirmation is provided.

First Published Date: 02 Jan, 10:50 IST
