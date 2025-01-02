Squid Game Season 3 release date leaked: Know when to watch deadly game series on Netflix

Squid Game fans were caught off guard when a teaser video dropped on Netflix Korea's official YouTube channel, seemingly revealing the much-anticipated release date for Season 3. The excitement was palpable across social media as the brief clip hinted at the future of the show, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about the next chapter of the deadly competition.

The teaser video showed Young-hee, the infamous robot from the "Red Light, Green Light" game, in a new setting. She meets a new robot, Chul-soo, stirring questions about a fresh and potentially lethal game in the upcoming season. The video was labeled "Squid Game Season 3 2025 Release," and its description pointed to a release date of June 27, 2025.

Squid Game Season 3 Release: Netflix Remains Silent on Official Date

A tweet further revealed that Netflix Korea had mistakenly uploaded the video with this release date, which was later removed. The error did not go unnoticed, and fans quickly shared the information online, amplifying excitement for the next season. While Netflix promptly made the video private, the details spread like wildfire, with theories swirling about what's to come.

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed the June 27 release date. Despite the early leak, the streaming platform only provided a teaser poster, accompanied by the message: “Young-Hee & Chul-Su. Season 3, coming in 2025. Only on Netflix.” This leaves fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

As the countdown to the new season intensifies, the introduction of Chul-soo has added to the intrigue. Fans are curious about how this new character will affect the series' brutal storyline. Season 2 ended with Lee Jung-jae's character seemingly ending the deadly games, yet the finale hinted at the continuation of the survival struggle.

Squid Game Season 3: Leonardo DiCaprio's Cameo (Rumours)

Amid the excitement, rumours also surfaced about a possible cameo from Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Reports from OSEN suggested DiCaprio filmed a secret cameo for the series, but Netflix swiftly debunked the claims, stating there was no truth to the reports. This cleared up any confusion, as the streaming giant assured fans that DiCaprio is not part of the upcoming season.

