 Your iPhone may crash if you type this in the search box, new character bug spotted | Mobile News

Your iPhone may crash if you type this in the search box, new character bug spotted

iPhone users running iOS 17 can trigger this character bug causing Springboard to reset.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 07:29 IST
Your iPhone may crash if you type this in the search box, new character bug spotted
Apple will likely address and fix the character bug in the next iOS update. (AP)

iPhone is reportedly infested with a character bug that is causing the smartphone to crash. As mentioned in a report by TechCrunch, the bug can result in a respring on the iPhone. For those who are unaware, respiring is not a full reset, and your iPhone will take a few seconds before it starts functioning again. If you swipe over to the App Library and type “”:: in the search field, the iPhone may respire. MacRumors reports that the character bug is not only limited to iOS 17. An odd behavior can also be observed in the iOS 18 that is still in beta stage and will be rolled out to the public in the coming weeks.

Also read: Apple Music subscription for free: iPhone, iPad and Mac users can now avail limited-time offer, check details

You may be interested in

1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹129,800
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,900₹79,600
Buy now
1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹154,000
Buy now
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹80,600₹89,600
Buy now

iPhone app also crashing due to character bug

The character bug in the App Library section is causing Springboard to reset, and it drops you back at the ‌iPhone‌'s Lock Screen. Apart from this, if you type in the same characters in the search interface of the Settings app, it will cause the app to crash. However, no impact of the bug can be noticed in the Spotlight search. As mentioned earlier, the respring is taking place in iPhones running iOS 17. In iPhones with iOS 18, characters disappear and the Settings app crashes when “”:: is typed in the search box.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 17 Air may be thinnest, lightest iPhone till date but it won't be the best, here's why

As noticed by MacRumours, the respring can also happen when you just type in “”:, suggesting that there is something related to the first three symbols in the sequence.

Not first character bug in iPhone

Apple will likely address and fix the character bug in the next iOS update. This isn't the first time the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing a Character bug. Over the generations, such bugs have spread through Messages, allowing users to crash iPhone of others. However, the recent one seems pretty insignificant as the ‌iPhone‌ owner needs to manually add the characters into a search interface.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 07:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 may launch sooner than expected: know when apple event may take place apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why vivo x200 mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: here’s what to expect google pixel 9 pro xl vs samsung galaxy s24 ultra: flagship smartphones camera specs compared google pixel 9 pro vs iphone 15 pro: know which flagship phone suits your requirements nothing phone 2a plus vs nothing phone 2a: is the upgrade worth the extra cost?
Home Mobile Mobile News Your iPhone may crash if you type this in the search box, new character bug spotted
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold
GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation

GTA 6 fans anticipate potential cameos from GTA 5 characters amid growing speculation
GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets