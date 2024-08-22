 iPhone 16 Pro Max to have slimmer bezels than Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL- All details | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro Max to have slimmer bezels than Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL- All details

iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to come with a 30% slimmer bezel than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, it is also expected to rival Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 09:56 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with the slimmest bezel, here’s everything you need to know. (Unsplash)

Several flagship smartphones have been launched this year including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Google Pixel 9 series. However, Apple fans are still waiting for the launch of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Over the past few months, we have been hearing a lot about the iPhone 16 series via rumour mills. Now, a new leak about the iPhone 16 Pro Max has been roaming around which claims that the smartphone may have slimmer bezels than rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Know what leaks say about the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of India assembly

iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel measurements

According to tipster Ice Universe X post, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was spotted with a detailed Computer-Aided Design (CAD) drawing showcasing measurements of the bezels. The drawing highlighted that the smartphone may have 1.15mm bezels which is approximately 30% slimmer than the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 1.71mm bezels. If the details are true then it would be a significant boost to the iPhone 16 pro Max's display with increased sizes and slimmer bezel.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place

The 1.15mm bezel of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is not only an upgrade but also challenges both flagships in the market including Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Reportedly, Apple's display supplier has been using a new “Border Reduction Structure process” to bring a slimmer bezel design. Apart from the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro will also likely get a 1.2mm bezel with a 6.3-inch display size.

Also read: Apple Event: iPhone 16 launch poster ‘leaked' with iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro marketing materials- All details

iPhone 16 Pro Max specs (expected)

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is launching in a few weeks with several rumoured upgrades. Firstly, the display size is rumoured to be increased from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. The smartphone will likely get a new chipset with A18 Pro that may have the ability to support Apple Intelligence. There are also rumours about a new tetraprism camera sensor and upgraded battery life. However, to confirm these claims, we must wait for the official launch which is speculated to take place on September 10, 2024.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 09:56 IST
