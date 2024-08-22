iPhone 16 Pro Max to have slimmer bezels than Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL- All details

Several flagship smartphones have been launched this year including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Google Pixel 9 series. However, Apple fans are still waiting for the launch of the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Over the past few months, we have been hearing a lot about the iPhone 16 series via rumour mills. Now, a new leak about the iPhone 16 Pro Max has been roaming around which claims that the smartphone may have slimmer bezels than rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Know what leaks say about the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro box seal image leaked ahead of launch, backs reports of India assembly

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Rose

Rose 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB See full Specifications

iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel measurements

According to tipster Ice Universe X post, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was spotted with a detailed Computer-Aided Design (CAD) drawing showcasing measurements of the bezels. The drawing highlighted that the smartphone may have 1.15mm bezels which is approximately 30% slimmer than the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 1.71mm bezels. If the details are true then it would be a significant boost to the iPhone 16 pro Max's display with increased sizes and slimmer bezel.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

As the ancient Greek god in charge of bezel, I would definitely buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max . I can't refuse it. pic.twitter.com/QBhqIh0UE9 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 20, 2024

Also read: iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place

The 1.15mm bezel of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is not only an upgrade but also challenges both flagships in the market including Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Reportedly, Apple's display supplier has been using a new “Border Reduction Structure process” to bring a slimmer bezel design. Apart from the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro will also likely get a 1.2mm bezel with a 6.3-inch display size.

Also read: Apple Event: iPhone 16 launch poster ‘leaked' with iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro marketing materials- All details

iPhone 16 Pro Max specs (expected)

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is launching in a few weeks with several rumoured upgrades. Firstly, the display size is rumoured to be increased from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. The smartphone will likely get a new chipset with A18 Pro that may have the ability to support Apple Intelligence. There are also rumours about a new tetraprism camera sensor and upgraded battery life. However, to confirm these claims, we must wait for the official launch which is speculated to take place on September 10, 2024.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!