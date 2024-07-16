 iPhone 16 Pro design upgrades: Apple planning to make these changes in upcoming Pro models | Mobile News

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 12:29 IST
1/5 The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be launched in September based on Apple’s previous trends of announcing the new generation of iPhone. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get significant upgrades in terms of design, specifications, and features. For starters, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get an increased display size from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch. These changes are expected to be made to fit several other components in the device.  (AFP)
2/5 The smartphone will likely feature a more powerful A18 Pro chipset that may include an upgraded Neural Engine and more cores for effective artificial intelligence-based processing. Analyst Jeff Pu predicted that the processor will likely come with a larger die size and improved AI performance. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro may include a new thermal design for improved heat management. (Bloomberg)
3/5 In a recent report, it was highlighted that the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature an upgraded periscope camera with a “quadruple-reflection prism” design which also comes with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This upgrade will iley reduce the camera bump on the device and will provide 5x optical zoom capabilities. Therefore, Apple also plans to upgrade camera performance for iPhone 16 Pro users.  (AP)
4/5 iPhone 16 Pro will support the upcoming iOS 18 update which includes several new features such as home and lock screen customisation, upgrades to iOS apps, and more. Most importantly, the update will bring on-device Apple Integllience to the smartphone which is an AI-powered feature to boost smart experience.  (Bloomberg)
5/5 Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro is getting a slight boost in battery size in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro. The upcoming smartphone is expected to get a 3,355 mAh battery which is slightly higher than last year’s 3,274 mAh battery. Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro may provide an improved battery life than the iPhone 15 Pro or other older generation iPhones.  (Apple)
The iPhone 16 series is rumoured to launch with several major upgrades and new features. Here’s what you can expect. (HT Tech)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro is expected to launch in September 2024 with several major upgrades and new features. Over the past few months, leaks about the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup have spread rapidly, giving us a glimpse of what Apple may announce at the official launch event. This year, Apple is not only expected to bring hardware upgrades but it is also rumoured to bring a shift in design perspective to enhance the overall user experience. Check out what iPhone 16 Pro design upgrades may look like. 

iPhone 16 Pro design upgrades: What to expect

Battery and charging improvements: The Apple iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to feature an upgraded battery for lasting performance. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 3,355mAh battery which is an upgrade from last year's 3290mAh battery. Last week, a tipster also revealed that Apple may introduce 40W fast wired charging, eliminating the 25W charging lamination. Therefore, with longer battery life, we may also get faster charging speed with the iPhone 16 Pro. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Display and design: With the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple may introduce new titanium colour options of Titanium Rose and Titanium Gold. Additionally, the display size of the smartphone will also be increased from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch, increasing the overall weight of the smartphone from 187 grams to 194 grams. On the right side, we may also get a new “Capture Button.” Therefore, a whole new iPhone 16 Pro is expected this year. 

Hardware and software upgrades: At the WWDC 2024, Apple announced AI-powered iOS for iPhone 15 Pro and later models. Therefore, we may get to experience the power of Apple Intelligence in the entire iPhone 16 lineup. Just like previous generations, the iPhone 16 Pro model is rumoured to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset which is expected to be faster and more powerful than last year's A17 Pro chip. Apart from major hardware upgrades, Apple will also roll out the iOS 18 update with the iPhone 16 series.

The iPhone 16 series launch is still a couple of months away and we must wait till the mega event to confirm what Apple is going to announce. Therefore, take the above-mentioned information with a pinch of salt as they are based on leaks and speculations. 

