iPhone 16 Pro design upgrades: Apple planning to make these changes in upcoming Pro models

Apple iPhone 16 Pro is expected to launch in September 2024 with several major upgrades and new features. Over the past few months, leaks about the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup have spread rapidly, giving us a glimpse of what Apple may announce at the official launch event. This year, Apple is not only expected to bring hardware upgrades but it is also rumoured to bring a shift in design perspective to enhance the overall user experience. Check out what iPhone 16 Pro design upgrades may look like.

Also read: Home Mobile Mobile News Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to get same camera system, unlike current models: Here's what we know

More about Apple iPhone 16 Pro Apple iPhone 16 Pro 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size See full Specifications

iPhone 16 Pro design upgrades: What to expect

Battery and charging improvements: The Apple iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to feature an upgraded battery for lasting performance. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 3,355mAh battery which is an upgrade from last year's 3290mAh battery. Last week, a tipster also revealed that Apple may introduce 40W fast wired charging, eliminating the 25W charging lamination. Therefore, with longer battery life, we may also get faster charging speed with the iPhone 16 Pro.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 launch date, camera features and full specifications- All that is expected from Apple

Display and design: With the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple may introduce new titanium colour options of Titanium Rose and Titanium Gold. Additionally, the display size of the smartphone will also be increased from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch, increasing the overall weight of the smartphone from 187 grams to 194 grams. On the right side, we may also get a new “Capture Button.” Therefore, a whole new iPhone 16 Pro is expected this year.

Hardware and software upgrades: At the WWDC 2024, Apple announced AI-powered iOS for iPhone 15 Pro and later models. Therefore, we may get to experience the power of Apple Intelligence in the entire iPhone 16 lineup. Just like previous generations, the iPhone 16 Pro model is rumoured to be powered by the A18 Pro chipset which is expected to be faster and more powerful than last year's A17 Pro chip. Apart from major hardware upgrades, Apple will also roll out the iOS 18 update with the iPhone 16 series.

Also read: iPhone 16 launch expected to make big money for Apple; Over 90 million latest iPhone units to be shipped in 2024

The iPhone 16 series launch is still a couple of months away and we must wait till the mega event to confirm what Apple is going to announce. Therefore, take the above-mentioned information with a pinch of salt as they are based on leaks and speculations.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!