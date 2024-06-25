 iPhone 16 redesign to feature vertical cameras, Pro series to add dedicated shutter button, leaked cases reveal | Mobile News

iPhone 16 redesign to feature vertical cameras, Pro series to add dedicated shutter button, leaked cases reveal

Curious about the next iPhone? Leaked cases hint at a major redesign for the iPhone 16, including new camera features and enhanced performance. Here's what to expect next.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jun 25 2024, 11:24 IST
iPhone 16 redesign to feature vertical cameras, Pro series to add dedicated shutter button, leaked cases reveal. (Unsplash)

This year, Apple is gearing up to give the iPhone a substantial design update, according to recent leaks. While the Pro series has seen regular tweaks, the non-Pro lineup has remained largely unchanged for some time.

Vertical Cameras for All

A new design approach for the iPhone 16 is evident in case images that TechNetBook was able to obtain. Notably, the configuration of the camera is vertical. Apple's decision to standardise the vertical camera setup across both Pro and non-Pro models is likely aimed at enhancing features like 3D video recording, branded as Spatial videos. This move aligns with Apple's strategy to mainstream advanced photography and videography capabilities, possibly integrating with future mixed-reality projects.

Also read: Apple used this iPhone app to record its events, and now it's available for a few Android phones - All details

New Buttons and Familiar Flash

What's intriguing is the introduction of an Action Button in the standard iPhone models, alongside rumours of a dedicated shutter button for the Pro series. This button, reportedly powered by the haptic engine, allows users to focus and capture photos with varying levels of pressure. Initially speculated to remove all physical buttons, Apple seems poised to integrate new tactile controls, particularly in the Pro models like the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max/Ultra, as rumoured.

The flash unit, now positioned outside the camera module, resembles earlier iPhone models but is notably larger, reminiscent of the iPhone X series.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite launched in India with 2,100 nits AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 – All details

Expected Specs and Focus

Expected to retain similar screen sizes as their predecessors, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are rumoured to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays with 60Hz refresh rates. They are anticipated to be powered by an enhanced A17 Pro chip, supporting the latest Apple Intelligence features.

Also read: Apple Intelligence is exciting, but here are 4 cool AI tricks already available on Android

With a focus on enhancing photographic and filmmaking capabilities, Apple's revisions to the iPhone 16 underscore its commitment to catering to professional content creators, solidifying its position in the competitive smartphone market.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 11:24 IST
