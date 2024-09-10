 iPhone 16 series launch triggers memefest, netizens mock design and price | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series launch triggers memefest, netizens mock design and price

iPhone 16 series launch set off a meme frenzy online, with users poking fun at its design and price tag while Elon Musk chimed in with his critique. Have a look.

iPhone 16 series launch ignites a storm of memes and jokes across social media platforms. (Apple, X)

Apple has launched the iPhone 16 series during the ‘It's Glowtime” Apple event 2024 at its Cupertino headquarters in California on September 9. The announcement quickly sparked a wave of social media reactions, with users sharing a variety of memes and jokes.

iPhone 16 launch: Social Media Flooded with Memes

Many social media users pointed out the similarities between the iPhone 16 and its previous models. Some joked that the main design change was simply the relocation of the camera. Memes circulated comparing the new model to earlier versions, with users revisiting old content from 2021 to highlight the perceived lack of innovation.

Also read: Sorry Apple! The ‘Glowtime Event 2024' felt like AI- generated: We expected better [Opinion]

Critics on social media used memes to express frustration with what they see as repetitive product designs. One popular meme featured the "Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man" image, humorously noting the minimal changes from the iPhone 15 to the iPhone 16.

Other users took aim at the high price of the new iPhone 16 series. The recurring "selling a kidney for an iPhone" meme made a comeback, underscoring the cost concerns surrounding the latest release.

Also read: iOS 18 release date and time in India: iPhone users to get new features on…

Elon Musk Joined the Conversation

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joined the conversation, expressing dissatisfaction with the iPhone 16's updates. Responding to a post on X that criticised the incremental changes, Musk quipped, “For only $50B in R&D, what a bargain!”

In the midst of the humour, some users offered what they called an "honest review" of the iPhone 16, highlighting the minor differences from previous models. The recurring "Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man" meme became a symbol of the debate over the phone's incremental updates.

Also read: IIT graduate joined Apple as product manager, now the key executive behind the new iPhone 16

Despite the meme-driven humour, the iPhone 16 series introduces several advancements. New iPhone 16 models feature 6.1-inch, 6.3-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The new A18 chip powers all versions, with enhanced performance in the Pro and Pro Max models. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max versions feature upgraded cameras with a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 5x optical zoom. The new series also includes an enlarged action button, a new capture button, and improved battery life, particularly in the iPhone 16 Pro Max model.

