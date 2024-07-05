iPhone 16 series to come with Apple Intelligence features: Here’s all details

Apple at the WWDC 2024 announced iOS 18 and Apple Integillence features which have been creating a lot of buzz among iPhone users. Now, there are speculations if the upcoming iPhone 16 models will support Apple Integillence or not. Since the iPhone 15 Pro will support AI with the iOS 18 release, the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro will also offer AI features. However, there are doubts about the standard iPhone 16 models. Know if all iPhone 16 will support the upcoming Apple Intelligence feature.

According to recent leaks and rumours, it is expected that all the iPhone 16 models including iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be powered by the new flagship chipset. Therefore, if the rumours are true, then the upcoming iPhone series will become the first iPhone with all models powered with newly designed chipsets. However, it is expected that there will be some differences between the standard and pro models of the iPhone 16 series. Reports highlighted that the standard iPhone 16 model is expected to be powered by the A18 processor, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro model will likely feature an A18 Pro processor, which will be more powerful than any other Apple processor.

The upcoming A18 series chipset will likely offer a higher performance boost, neural core engines, and speed than the A17 Pro chipset. Therefore, all the iPhone 16 models will be able to run on-device AI capabilities with greater ability and storage to process machine learning and LLMs. However, it's still unclear how Apple plans to differentiate between iPhone 16/ iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro/ iPhone 16 Pro Max models.

Introducing AI to iPhones and Macs would be a huge leap for Apple in introducing advanced technology to match the current trends and requirements of the ever-evolving customers. Therefore, with the iPhone 16 several iPhone users using the older generation may plan to upgrade their device to experience Apple AI.

However, note that the information is based on leaks and speculation and it does not provide any confirmation till Apple makes an official announcement.

