iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 4 big changes and more on what Apple is planning for September 2024

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: iPhone 16 is expected to be launched in September, as in most years. As the launch draws near, speculation about what major changes the smartphone could bring is heating up. Generally, we have seen enthusiasts getting more excited about the iPhone Pro models due to all the bells and whistles they offer, but this time, the vanilla iPhone 16 is shaping up to be a big upgrade as well. Therefore, we have compiled a list of all the major features the iPhone 16 will include, which the iPhone 15 missed out on. Read on.

Also Read

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: iPhone 16 to feature design changes compared to iPhone 15

You may have seen how the iPhone 15 looks, quite reminiscent of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13, right? This is primarily due to the diagonal camera layout, but this could change with the iPhone 16, as it allegedly reverts to the vertical camera layout, which is also essential to allow filming in Spatial Video for the Vision Pro headset.

Also read: iPhone 16, Pixel 9, Samsung Galaxy z Flip 6 and more: Flagship smartphone launches expected in H2 2024

More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB See full Specifications

There are also rumours that Apple will offer a way to easily remove batteries from the phone, making repairs easier for both professionals and users themselves. Additionally, some sketchy rumours suggest that Apple may try to offer capacitive buttons with the iPhone 16, but that's unlikely to happen.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Capture button and camera

Remember the Action Button Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro? Well, it looks like it will be two years in a row that Apple introduces a brand new “button” for the latest iPhone. It is expected that Apple will introduce a Capture Button for the entirety of the iPhone 16 series. It will be located on the bottom right of the device frame, right under the Power button.

This addition would make taking photos a more enjoyable experience that mimics a real camera. Reports have suggested that this camera button would allow users to focus when they press it halfway, and upon clicking it fully, it will trigger the shutter—just like professional cameras.

Regarding the optics, the iPhone 15 received major camera upgrades last year with the 48MP primary wide camera. We may see Apple supplying a 48MP sensor with the iPhone 16 models as well, leaving the high-end upgrades for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Also Read

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Performance Jump thanks to new A18 chipset and more RAM

Time and again we have seen Apple using the last year's flagship chipset in the latest vanilla model of the year. We got the iPhone 14 Pro's A16 Bionic in the current iPhone 15, and the iPhone 14 also retained the A15 from the older iPhone 13 Pro. However, it appears that Apple may not follow this trend anymore and introduce the latest A18 series chipset to the iPhone 16. But there's a catch: it may not be the A18 Pro that the iPhone 16 Pro models get. That said, the A18 may still be a big performance boost compared to the A16 found in the iPhone 15, and will likely match or beat the A17 Pro found in the iPhone 15 Pro.

There is also speculation that we may see more RAM (8GB) in the iPhone 16 models, as they would need to run Apple Intelligence features.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Apple Intelligence is coming

Apple will likely launch all the iPhone 16 series models with the newly announced Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024. Unfortunately, you will not get the same with the current iPhone 15 vanilla models due to hardware limitations, as suggested by an Apple executive himself. Therefore, if you need the AI features, it would be in your best interest to wait for the vanilla iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models when they launch in about a couple of months.

However, Apple Intelligence will be coming to the iPhone 15 Pro, and we have listed four good reasons you can read here about why you should buy the iPhone 15 Pro instead of waiting for the iPhone 16 Pro.