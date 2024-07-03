 iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Apple could bring these 4 major changes in September 2024 | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Apple could bring these 4 major changes in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Is it worth waiting till September 2024 to buy the iPhone 16 Pro, or should you buy the iPhone 15 Pro during the Amazon sale right away?

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 16:10 IST
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro
Apple will stop selling the iPhone 15 Pro officially as soon as the iPhone 16 Pro gets launched. So, is it worth waiting for the iPhone 16 launch? We compare iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro - what to expect. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro comparison: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to be Apple's next top-end devices, replacing the iPhone 15 Pro series when they  launch in September this year. Based on reports, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a slew of changes compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, which may or may not excite you. Here, let's check what some of those changes could be, see if the iPhone 16 Pro is worth waiting for, and how the iPhone 15 Pro may compare.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro Max battery life to improve with enhanced energy density and steel case - All details

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro comparison: iPhone 16 Pro Could Get a Larger Display

Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max ship with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays. While many appreciate this size, those purchasing the smaller iPhone 15 Pro might find it slightly small by today's standards. This is why Apple could be planning to bring a 6.3-inch display for the smaller Pro model, which might be the ideal size for it. The overall size increase could even allow for a larger battery as well.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If this does happen, users who prefer a small, compact device that can do everything the bigger phones can might not be too happy, especially now that the iPhone mini is gone from the lineup.

Also Read: How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro comparison: iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a aew ‘Capture Button'

It seems like Apple is on a button-adding spree. It added the Action button to the iPhone 15 Pro last year, and this year, there's speculation that Apple could introduce a new ‘capture button' for users. This button could be present across the entire iPhone 16 lineup, allowing for focus when you half-press and triggering the shutter when you fully press it—just like a real camera does. 

Apple may also add features like haptic feedback to enhance the experience, providing feedback when you press the button, similar to the subtle haptic feedback you get when you are perfectly level in the camera app. Plus, there are rumours that this button could be a capacitive one, meaning it won't be pressed at all; instead, Apple may simulate button pressing with haptics, just like it does on the MacBook trackpads.

That said, it may not be everyone's cup of tea, especially if they are not into photography.

Also Read: iPhone 16 launch in September 2024: Specs, AI features and more- Here's everything we know so far

5X telephoto camera for both Pro models

Both the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get the 5X telephoto lens this time around, marking a departure from the 3x lens that the iPhone 15 Pro features (the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5x lens). This will bring longer range to the smaller iPhone and allow for more natural portrait photos. It isn't clear at the moment if Apple would increase the megapixel count of the sensor to allow for hybrid zoom like its Android rivals such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra or not, but it would certainly make for an interesting addition.

Performance and AI boosts coming

Apple's latest Pro models feature top-end A-series chipsets. We saw the A17 Pro with the iPhone 15 Pro, and this year, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get the A18 Pro chipset, which will have an even more powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for on-device AI tasks.

AI, or Apple Intelligence, as Apple likes to call it, is a big focus for the Cupertino giant moving forward, so it only makes sense that it doubles down on the hardware to ensure its software works even better in tandem with it. This isn't a new trend; Apple has consistently been improving its NPUs for a while, and this year, it could be another significant leap. It must also be noted that while the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip is quite capable and is the only one that runs Apple Intelligence from the current lineup, it may not be as fast as what the next Pro model will bring to the table. Plus, considering it will be a brand new model, Apple will certainly look to add extra bells and whistles regarding AI features.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 starts from July 20: Check offers, new launches, and more

 

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 11:09 IST
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Apple could bring these 4 major changes in September 2024
