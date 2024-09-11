iPhone 16 series to get Apple Intelligence features next month- All details

Apple finally launched its first AI smartphone range, the iPhone 16 series earlier this week. While Google and Samsung are quite ahead in the AI smartphone race, Apple has just joined the market with Apple Intelligence. At the WWDC 2024 event, the tech giant showcased several advanced AI features and tools coming to iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks via new software upgrades, the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Check out what Apple Intelligence features coming to the iPhone 16 series next month.

iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features

Writing Tools: Apple Intelligence will include several AI writing tools such as Text Rewrite, Proofread, Text Summary, and Smart Reply. These AI features will be available on several iOS apps such as Notes, Mail, Messages, and others for users to enhance their productivity. Smarter Siri: Apple has reportedly redesigned Siri with a new look with rainbow ring-like animation to make it more interactive and intuitive. The company has integrated its own on-device language model, making Siri smarter and able to manage complex tasks by analysing onscreen information. Additionally, now users can also type their prompts instead of giving voice commands. Photos app: Apple has also integrated AI into the Photos app in which users can access the Clean Up editing tool, search photos via prompts, and movies from their photo library. AI transcription: iPhone 16 series will also have speech-to-text transcription capabilities during which users can record calls and transcribe the entire conversation in the Notes app. Additionally, with Apple Intelligence, the Notes app would also be able to generate call summaries.

Apple Intelligence features coming in later iOS 18 updates

Image Playground: iPhone 16 will consist of a new app called Image Playground in which users will be able to generate custom images with the help of Apple Intelligence. Users just have to provide a text prompt and the feature will generate the image. Genmoji: iPhone 16 users would be able to create new emojis by typing text prompts This feature can be directly accessed on the Message app.

3. Visual Intelligence: This is a Google Lens-like feature where users can take an image of the object placed in front of them and instantly activate the web search to get information. This feature can be active by using the iPhone 16's new Camera Control button.

4. ChatGPT integration: Apple integrative generative AI capabilities into the iPhone by integrating ChatGPT into Siri. iPhone 16 users can directly command Siri to generate complex responses with the help of ChatGPT. In later updates, Siri will also be able to complete in-app requests.

