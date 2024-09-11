 iPhone 16 series to get Apple Intelligence features next month- All details | Mobile News

iPhone 16 series to get Apple Intelligence features next month- All details

Check out the list of Apple Intelligence features coming to the iPhone 16 series next month and in later iOS 18 updates.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 12 2024, 07:09 IST
iPhone 16 series to get Apple Intelligence features next month- All details
Here are all the iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features. (Bloomberg)

Apple finally launched its first AI smartphone range, the iPhone 16 series earlier this week. While Google and Samsung are quite ahead in the AI smartphone race, Apple has just joined the market with Apple Intelligence. At the WWDC 2024 event, the tech giant showcased several advanced AI features and tools coming to iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks via new software upgrades, the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Check out what Apple Intelligence features coming to the iPhone 16 series next month. 

Also read: Planning to buy iPhone 16? Here's why you should buy iPhone 16 Pro instead

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence features 

  1. Writing Tools: Apple Intelligence will include several AI writing tools such as Text Rewrite, Proofread, Text Summary, and Smart Reply. These AI features will be available on several iOS apps such as Notes, Mail, Messages, and others for users to enhance their productivity. 
  2. Smarter Siri: Apple has reportedly redesigned Siri with a new look with rainbow ring-like animation to make it more interactive and intuitive. The company has integrated its own on-device language model, making Siri smarter and able to manage complex tasks by analysing onscreen information. Additionally, now users can also type their prompts instead of giving voice commands. 
  3. Photos app: Apple has also integrated AI into the Photos app in which users can access the Clean Up editing tool, search photos via prompts, and movies from their photo library. 
  4. AI transcription: iPhone 16 series will also have speech-to-text transcription capabilities during which users can record calls and transcribe the entire conversation in the Notes app. Additionally, with Apple Intelligence, the Notes app would also be able to generate call summaries. 

Also read: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 4 reasons why you should not upgrade to new-generation

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple Intelligence features coming in later iOS 18 updates

  1. Image Playground: iPhone 16 will consist of a new app called Image Playground in which users will be able to generate custom images with the help of Apple Intelligence. Users just have to provide a text prompt and the feature will generate the image. 
  2. Genmoji: iPhone 16 users would be able to create new emojis by typing text prompts This feature can be directly accessed on the Message app.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch to mark this big shift for Apple that iPhone 16 could not

3. Visual Intelligence: This is a Google Lens-like feature where users can take an image of the object placed in front of them and instantly activate the web search to get information. This feature can be active by using the iPhone 16's new Camera Control button. 

4. ChatGPT integration: Apple integrative generative AI capabilities into the iPhone by integrating ChatGPT into Siri. iPhone 16 users can directly command Siri to generate complex responses with the help of ChatGPT. In later updates, Siri will also be able to complete in-app requests.

 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 13:57 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 launch to mark this big shift for apple that iphone 16 could not iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? iphone 15 gets a big price cut in india after iphone 16 launch, it now costs… iphone 15 pro, iphone 13 and other products discontinued after apple event 2024 vivo t3 ultra 5g camera and display specs officially revealed ahead of september 12 launch world’s first triple-screen foldable phone, huawei mate xt launched- all details iphone 16 series launch triggers memefest, netizens mock design and price iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? iphone 16, iphone 16 pro price and storage variants in india announced- all details iphone 16 vs iphone 15: 4 reasons why you should not upgrade to new-generation
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 series to get Apple Intelligence features next month- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is almost here – Release date, gameplay, and more
GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details

GTA Trilogy on Netflix Games hits 36 million downloads, San Andreas leads with 25.2 million- Details
ps5 pro

Sony PS5 Pro launched with AI upscaling and powerful new GPU, but its price has shocked fans
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 11: Know how to get Cuboot Moon
Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

Red Dead Redemption 2: How RDR3 can elevate early 20th century tech in Side Quests

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets