 iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch | Mobile News

iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch

Apple is rumoured to bring a new Face ID system for iPhone 16 models. Therefore, with the upcoming iPhone generation, we may get a redesigned iPhone face lock.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 10 2024, 10:46 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch in September: Here are 5 major upgrades that Apple will bring
iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch
1/5 The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be launched in September based on Apple’s previous trends of announcing the new generation of iPhone. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get significant upgrades in terms of design, specifications, and features. For starters, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get an increased display size from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch. These changes are expected to be made to fit several other components in the device.  (AFP)
iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch
2/5 The smartphone will likely feature a more powerful A18 Pro chipset that may include an upgraded Neural Engine and more cores for effective artificial intelligence-based processing. Analyst Jeff Pu predicted that the processor will likely come with a larger die size and improved AI performance. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro may include a new thermal design for improved heat management. (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch
3/5 In a recent report, it was highlighted that the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature an upgraded periscope camera with a “quadruple-reflection prism” design which also comes with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This upgrade will iley reduce the camera bump on the device and will provide 5x optical zoom capabilities. Therefore, Apple also plans to upgrade camera performance for iPhone 16 Pro users.  (AP)
iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch
4/5 iPhone 16 Pro will support the upcoming iOS 18 update which includes several new features such as home and lock screen customisation, upgrades to iOS apps, and more. Most importantly, the update will bring on-device Apple Integllience to the smartphone which is an AI-powered feature to boost smart experience.  (Bloomberg)
iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch
5/5 Lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro is getting a slight boost in battery size in comparison to the iPhone 15 Pro. The upcoming smartphone is expected to get a 3,355 mAh battery which is slightly higher than last year’s 3,274 mAh battery. Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro may provide an improved battery life than the iPhone 15 Pro or other older generation iPhones.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch
icon View all Images
Apple may redesign the iPhone Face ID system, check the details to know more. (Amazon)

Apple iPhone 16 series is about to make its debut in less than 2 months and rumours surrounding the devices are growing exponentially. While the leaks have given us an idea about what Apple may announce, a new rumour is surfacing on the internet which claims that Apple is planning to redesign its Face ID system for all iPhone 16 models. However, there are several speculations about how Apple will bring the change. 

Also read: iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Five expected upgrades coming to the new generation iPhone - All details

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 16 new Face ID system

According to supply chain publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors), Apple may bring a redesigned version of the Face ID system for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. The report claims that the company is planning to bring a complete overhaul to its face-lock. The rumour started to speculate when Coherent who makes parts for Face ID on iPhones was rumoured to sell or change their factory after losing a big client ( expected to be Apple). 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Earlier, a leak speculated that Apple is working on a technology to bring under-screen Face ID system for iPhone 16. However, analyst Ross Young discarded the claims. Young said the new technology is not coming until next year. Therefore, the under-screen Face ID may be launched with the iPhone 17 series or later models. However, for the iPhone 16 series, the details and information are very slim. Therefore, we can not make any assumptions about what Apple has planned for their upcoming iPhone series. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro to get this important camera feature from iPhone 15 Pro Max- Details

iPhone 16 expected launch date, specs, and more

The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced in September. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. In terms of upgrades, Apple is planning to bring several design, hardware and software changes for the iPhone 16 series. Firstly, the company has worked on spatial recording capabilities for the standard iPhone models. Therefore, we may see a vertical camera position on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max to launch soon: From specs to features, everything we know so far

All the models are speculated to be powered by the new-gen A18 and A18 Pro chipset for powerful performance and processing. The smartphones will also support iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence features which was revealed at the WWDC 2024.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 10:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: google pixel 9 series launch in august: specs, features, and more, here’s what we know so far google pixel 8a review: reliable performance, questionable pricing top ai chatbots you can download on an android mobile phone right away: microsoft copilot, meta ai and more samsung galaxy z fold 6, galaxy z flip 6 launching on july 10: three big upgrades you don’t know in these smartphones iphone 16 pro to get this important camera feature from iphone 15 pro max- details motorola edge 50 to launch in india soon as phone appears on bis certification site oppo f27 pro plus 5g launched in india at a price of rs.27999: check price, specs, availability and more this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how best gaming phones under 30,000: oneplus nord 3 5g, nothing phone 2a, poco f6 and more waiting for samsung galaxy z fold 6? check 3 major drawbacks of foldable mobiles before you buy
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release
YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release
GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences
Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Top 5 ways to become a pro player and dominate battlefield

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: From Noise to Boat- Check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under Rs.2000
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets