iPhone 16 to get design changes for Face ID system: Here’s what Apple may launch

Apple iPhone 16 series is about to make its debut in less than 2 months and rumours surrounding the devices are growing exponentially. While the leaks have given us an idea about what Apple may announce, a new rumour is surfacing on the internet which claims that Apple is planning to redesign its Face ID system for all iPhone 16 models. However, there are several speculations about how Apple will bring the change.

iPhone 16 new Face ID system

According to supply chain publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors), Apple may bring a redesigned version of the Face ID system for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. The report claims that the company is planning to bring a complete overhaul to its face-lock. The rumour started to speculate when Coherent who makes parts for Face ID on iPhones was rumoured to sell or change their factory after losing a big client ( expected to be Apple).

Earlier, a leak speculated that Apple is working on a technology to bring under-screen Face ID system for iPhone 16. However, analyst Ross Young discarded the claims. Young said the new technology is not coming until next year. Therefore, the under-screen Face ID may be launched with the iPhone 17 series or later models. However, for the iPhone 16 series, the details and information are very slim. Therefore, we can not make any assumptions about what Apple has planned for their upcoming iPhone series.

iPhone 16 expected launch date, specs, and more

The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to be announced in September. However, the official launch date is yet to be revealed. In terms of upgrades, Apple is planning to bring several design, hardware and software changes for the iPhone 16 series. Firstly, the company has worked on spatial recording capabilities for the standard iPhone models. Therefore, we may see a vertical camera position on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

All the models are speculated to be powered by the new-gen A18 and A18 Pro chipset for powerful performance and processing. The smartphones will also support iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence features which was revealed at the WWDC 2024.

