iQOO 13 has launched in India as the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagship for the Indian market. Priced at ₹54,999, it is one of the most affordable and powerful flagships in the country. That being said, OnePlus is also set to launch its latest Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone in India, with the launch rumoured for January. If you're unsure whether to wait for the OnePlus 13 or go for the iQOO 13 now, here's a comparison based on what the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 13 offers.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Performance

OnePlus 13 in China is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, built on TSMC's second-generation 3-nm process. The device in China is available with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, though it remains to be seen whether this configuration will launch in India. Given that the OnePlus 12 was offered with 16GB of RAM in India, it is likely the same will apply to the OnePlus 13.

The iQOO 13 also features the Snapdragon 8 Elite and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Additionally, it includes a custom Q2 chip, which is claimed to help with gaming.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Camera

In China, the OnePlus 13 features a Hasselblad-tuned triple-camera setup, including a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K video at 60fps. The rear cameras support up to 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K at 60fps, and 1080p at 480fps.

The iQOO 13 also gets a triple-camera setup, comprising a 50MP wide, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera. While the specifications on paper are quite similar, real-world performance will ultimately decide the winner, which we will report on once the devices are in hand.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Battery

The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. In contrast, the iQOO 13 offers a slightly larger 6,150mAh battery in global markets, though the Indian variant is confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery. iQOO 13 supports 120W fast charging.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Software and Features

Both devices run Android 15. The OnePlus 13 features OxygenOS based on Android 15, while the iQOO 13 runs FunTouch OS 15, based on Android 15 as well.

In terms of durability, both smartphones are IP68 and IP69 certified for dust and water resistance. Regarding biometrics, the OnePlus 13 uses an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which is considered superior to the iQOO 13's optical fingerprint scanner.

Both smartphones support USB 3.2 and Bluetooth 5.4.

OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13: Expected Price

iQOO 13 starts at ₹54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at ₹59,999 (effective prices are lower) Although the OnePlus 13 has not been officially announced in India, based on previous pricing trends, it is expected to cost between ₹65,000 and ₹70,000.

