Tim Cook on stepping down as Apple CEO: “I’ll do it until the...”

Tim Cook says that it is hard for him to “imagine life without Apple." And that he will continue to work until the voice in his head tells him to stop.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 05 2024, 17:52 IST
Tim Cook has been the Apple CEO for over a decade now. (AFP)

Tim Cook has been the CEO of Apple for over 13 years now, having taken on the position after Steve Jobs resigned due to his cancer in 2011. Under Cook's leadership, Apple has launched several new product categories, including the Apple Watch, HomePod, AirPods, and, most recently, the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Speculation is starting to emerge about when Tim Cook might retire and hand over the helm of the company to another prominent leader. Recently, in an interview with Wired, Cook addressed this topic, although his response may not be as definitive as some had hoped.

Also read
What Tim Cook Said?

When asked about his retirement plans, Tim Cook shared that this is a question he often receives. He emphasised that he loves Apple and considers it a privilege to work there, stating:

“I'll do it until the voice in my head says, “It's time,” and then I'll go and focus on what the next chapter looks like.”

He added, “But it's hard to imagine life without Apple, because my life has been wrapped up in this company since 1998. It's the overwhelming majority of my adult life. And so I love it.” 

This response, while earnest, does not provide a clear timeframe for his retirement. For those uninitiated, Tim Cook has been with Apple since 1998, meaning he has now spent over two decades with the company. For many, it feels like he has dedicated a lifetime to Apple.

Who Could Replace Tim Cook As CEO?

The question of who could replace Tim Cook as Apple's CEO is also a frequent topic of discussion. Among the potential candidates, Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, is often mentioned. Federighi is well-known for his charisma during Apple keynotes and his unique style of presentation.

Another contender is John Ternus, the company's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering. Ternus has been with Apple since 2001, initially joining the product design team. He has played a significant role in the development of popular products such as all iPad models, the iPhones, and AirPods. He also contributed to Apple's transition from Intel processors to its own M-series silicon chips.

Recently, Ternus has been more visible in interviews and media engagements, a skill essential for any potential CEO. His growing media presence suggests he may be groomed for a larger leadership role within the company.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 15:52 IST
Tags:
