Samsung users may get Android 15 update at any moment- Here’s what we know

This year, Samsung is running behind course on releasing One UI 7 based on Android 15. We have been waiting for the public beta release for months, however, now it is expected to be rolled out soon to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Reportedly, a tipster revealed that Samsung may roll out One UI 7 public beta any time now, which may likely include new rumoured features, design changes, and overall user interface for Galaxy models. Check out the exact release date and what is expected to be rolled out with the initial beta release.

Samsung One UI 7 public beta release

According to a recent X post by Max Jamborm, the One UI 7 public beta is expected to be rolled out today, December 5, 2024. The post highlighted that the beta will be rolling to Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in Germany. However, it was not revealed how Samsung is planning for an international rollout. It is expected that Samsung may plan a broad rollout to countries such as the US and South Korea in the initial stages. In Germany, the Samsung Members app is also showcasing a Samsung One UI 7 beta invitation banner, confirming that the update is rolling out soon.

As we wait for the One UI 7 public beta, Samsung is expected to bring the stable version of the OS with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. Therefore, we may have to keep an eye on the latest announcement to know about the exact rollout dates for beta versions as well as the stable version.

Samsung One UI 7 features

Before the beta release, here are a few features which are expected to be rolled with Samsung's upcoming One UI 7 update:



1. Samsung expected to bring a new lock screen with quick-view options and a redesigned notification bar for an intuitive look.

2. With One UI 7, we may also see an AI-powered Sketch to Image feature that converts rough images into 3D drawings and illustrations.

3. Portrait Studio: With this feature, users can convert regular portraits into artistic portraits that will enhance the image.

4. Samsung may introduce new child safety controls that will give parents the required power to manage activities.

The upcoming One UI 7 update has yet to unveil more features.