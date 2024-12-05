Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Samsung users may get Android 15 update at any moment- Here’s what we know

Samsung users may get Android 15 update at any moment- Here’s what we know

Samsung One UI 7 public beta is rolling out soon, check out the expected date and new features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 05 2024, 15:04 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus colour option leaked- Know what’s new
Samsung users may get Android 15 update any moment- Here’s what we know
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to make its debut in January 2025. The series will likely include three models, the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Several leaks surrounding the smartphones have been circulating. However, in a recent leak, the colour options for Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus were tipped online.  (Bloomberg)
Samsung users may get Android 15 update any moment- Here’s what we know
2/5 A tipster named Roland Quandt shared a post on the social media platform Bluesky which consisted of original SIM card tray parts of Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. The newly shared SIM tray consists of the previously rumoured colour option of the smartphone. Therefore, the variants of the series may come in black, green, purple, blue, and white colour options. (Roland Quandt/ Bluesky)
Samsung users may get Android 15 update any moment- Here’s what we know
3/5 Earlier, analyst Ross Young highlighted that smartphones may come in Moon Night Blue, Midnight Black, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green. However, instead of a gloss finish, the leaked images showcased more neutral or pastel colours. Therefore, the colour names may create confusion in the minds of buyers.  (REUTERS)
Samsung users may get Android 15 update any moment- Here’s what we know
4/5 If we look for Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colours, then it was previously leaked that the smartphone may come in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver colour options. However, the official colour variants are yet to be confirmed.  (Samsung)
Samsung users may get Android 15 update any moment- Here’s what we know
5/5 Apart from the colour options, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 chipset. The chipset may vary based on the region as Samsung did with the Galaxy S24 series. Therefore, to confirm the exact specifications we will have to wait for January 23, 2025, to know what Samsung has planned.  (Samsung)
Samsung users may get Android 15 update any moment- Here’s what we know
icon View all Images
Samsung One UI 7 public beta roll-out date is here, check details (Samsung)

This year, Samsung is running behind course on releasing One UI 7 based on Android 15. We have been waiting for the public beta release for months, however, now it is expected to be rolled out soon to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Reportedly, a tipster revealed that Samsung may roll out One UI 7 public beta any time now, which may likely include new rumoured features, design changes, and overall user interface for Galaxy models. Check out the exact release date and what is expected to be rolled out with the initial beta release. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 vs iQOO 13

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.58 inches Display Size
₹59,999
Check details
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹67,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
12% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹18,999Original price:₹21,499
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now

Samsung One UI 7 public beta release 

According to a recent X post by Max Jamborm, the One UI 7 public beta is expected to be rolled out today, December 5, 2024. The post highlighted that the beta will be rolling to Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra in Germany. However, it was not revealed how  Samsung is planning for an international rollout. It is expected that Samsung may plan a broad rollout to countries such as the US and South Korea in the initial stages. In Germany, the Samsung Members app is also showcasing a Samsung One UI 7 beta invitation banner, confirming that the update is rolling out soon. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iPhone 16 tips: 5 things to check to identify whether iPhone is original or fake

As we wait for the One UI 7 public beta, Samsung is expected to bring the stable version of the OS with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. Therefore, we may have to keep an eye on the latest announcement to know about the exact rollout dates for beta versions as well as the stable version.

Samsung One UI 7 features

Before the beta release, here are a few features which are expected to be rolled with Samsung's upcoming One UI 7 update:

1. Samsung expected to bring a new lock screen with quick-view options and a redesigned notification bar for an intuitive look. 

2. With One UI 7, we may also see an AI-powered Sketch to Image feature that converts rough images into 3D drawings and illustrations.

3. Portrait Studio: With this feature, users can convert regular portraits into artistic portraits that will enhance the image. 

4. Samsung may introduce new child safety controls that will give parents the required power to manage activities. 

Also read: Apple set to enter foldable market with first flip style iPhone launch in 2026: Report

The upcoming One UI 7 update has yet to unveil more features. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 15:04 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 5: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event
CookieRun India

KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details
Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025

Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets