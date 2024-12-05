iPhone Fold launch set for 2026? 5 key details you should not miss

A new report indicates that Apple could launch its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, and this could help address the rapidly waning consumer interest.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2024, 15:03 IST
iPhone Fold launch set for 2026? 5 key details you should not miss
iPhone Fold could be like the Samsung Z Flip. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

We are yet to see a foldable iPhone from Apple, despite having had several years to match its Android counterparts. Brands such as Samsung and Huawei have made significant strides in innovation. However, with 2025 fast approaching, new information suggests that Apple fans may not have to wait much longer to get their hands on Apple's own foldable smartphone. This is because a new report indicates that Apple could launch its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. This news comes amid growing concerns that consumer interest in foldable smartphones is beginning to wane. However, Ross Young, a well-known Apple analyst, predicts that Apple could revitalise the foldable market when it eventually launches its own device. Here's what we know so far about Apple's foldable smartphone.

Apple's First Foldable Tipped For H2 2026

In his latest report, Ross Young suggests that Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone Fold in the second half of 2026. This move could lead to a record-breaking year for the foldables category overall. In fact, Young projects a 30 per cent growth in the foldable market in 2026, followed by continued growth of 20 per cent annually in 2027 and 2028.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

What Could The iPhone Fold Look like?

It is speculated that, unlike Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold, Apple may opt for a clamshell-style design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip series. This would result in a compact iPhone that unfolds—or rather flips—into a larger display. Such a design would make the device more pocketable, while also addressing the growing size of iPhones, such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which now measures 6.9 inches.

How Could Apple Tackle The Infamous Crease?

It remains to be seen what Apple's final design will look like and how the company plans to address challenges such as the infamous crease formed in the middle of foldable screens. That said, considering Apple's tendency to perfect a technology before implementing it, it is likely that the company could find a way to minimise or eliminate the crease.

Also Read: GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

What Would Be Its Size?

Reports suggest that the device could range between 7.9 and 8.3 inches in size, bringing it in line with other foldables available on the market.

Other Form Factors In The Works?

Alternate reports, including those from YouTuber Jon Prosser, suggest that Apple has tested two variants of the foldable form factor so far—a Z Fold-style design and another clamshell foldable. It will be interesting to see which form factor Apple ultimately decides to proceed with. On the contrary, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also hinted that Apple may be working on a foldable iPad as well.

Also Read: These Google Pixel phones can now tell you if your phone is overheating by measuring the exact temperature

 

 

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 15:03 IST
