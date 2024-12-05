Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

Here, we have compiled a list of five top open-world games you absolutely shouldn’t miss as you wait for GTA 6.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2024, 11:25 IST
GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss
GTA 6 is still a long way to go, but there are other great open-world games that you can play in the meantime. (@GTAVIBESFR)

GTA 6 is still a long way off, with its launch speculated to be around the second half of 2025. However, we can't discount any surprise delays. Fans have also been eagerly awaiting the second trailer for the game, but so far, there's been no word from Rockstar. That being said, GTA 6 is set to be an open-world game. If you're craving an open-world fix in the meantime, there are plenty of fantastic options available to play on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Here, we have compiled a list of five top open-world games you absolutely shouldn't miss. Check if you have played them all, and if not, make sure to add them to your gaming library.

Also Read: Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Elden Ring

Souls-like games are not everyone's cup of tea, but if you are up for a challenge and want to experience it in a sprawling open world, Elden Ring is perfect for you. The game lets you freely explore and face bosses at your own pace. The world-building is inspired by Game of Thrones and features lore that feels rich and immersive. The game won the Game of the Year award in 2022. It's a non-negotiable, must-play title. Plus, it is now much better compared to launch, with optimizations for the PS5 system.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 came out almost a decade ago, but now it has been optimized for the PS5. The game looks much better on current-gen systems, with support for 60 FPS. The open world is as detailed as it gets, with an unsurmountable amount of content to discover, including beautifully crafted side quests. The story is full of twists and turns, offering a dose of high-quality fantasy. It's a non-negotiable, must-play game. It can also be quite challenging, especially if you're playing at higher difficulties.

Also Read: iPhone 16 tips: 5 things to check to identify whether iPhone is original or fake

Red Dead Redemption 2

It goes without saying, but if you haven't played Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, you are missing out. The best part is, you don't necessarily have to play the first Red Dead Redemption, as it is technically the sequel to Red Dead Redemption 2. Confusing, right? Red Dead Redemption 2 is actually the prequel to Red Dead Redemption. It offers incredible visuals, incredible details, a big realistic world, and NPCs.

A slow pace, missions that will leave you in awe, and story moments that will drop your jaw—that's RDR 2 for you.

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs, the original game, was a great take on the open-world genre by Ubisoft. However, it did not live up to expectations. That said, Ubisoft followed it up with Watch Dogs 2, which was considered a much better game overall. It features dynamic gameplay, looting, and hacking mechanics. Plus, you have a gorgeous open world to explore. The graphics are also much better than the original game.

Cyberpunk 2077 

Cyberpunk 2077 was, at one time, one of the most anticipated games ever. No wonder, considering the cast it offers, including Keanu Reeves. However, it was met with hate and criticism at launch due to it being unplayable, especially on consoles. However, after numerous updates, and a dedicated version for the PS5, the game is now in a much better state than it was at launch. It no longer has the bugs that plagued it initially. After a series of updates and DLCs, the game finally feels complete. It is full of content, and you will never get tired of it. It also looks stunning, thanks to ray tracing and, in general, the amazing textures.

Also Read: ChatGPT could soon get ads, says company CFO: Here's what we know

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Dec, 11:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

CookieRun India

KRAFTON India to launch CookieRun India game on December 11 with localised features- All details
Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025

Squid Game coming to Call of Duty in 2025: New crossover, release date, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 4: Grab exciting rewards for free
GTA 6 leaked screenshots

GTA 6 leaked screenshot reveals vast open-world, fans eagerly awaiting more details on massive map
Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets