GTA 6-like open-world games on PS5 that you shouldn't miss

GTA 6 is still a long way off, with its launch speculated to be around the second half of 2025. However, we can't discount any surprise delays. Fans have also been eagerly awaiting the second trailer for the game, but so far, there's been no word from Rockstar. That being said, GTA 6 is set to be an open-world game. If you're craving an open-world fix in the meantime, there are plenty of fantastic options available to play on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Here, we have compiled a list of five top open-world games you absolutely shouldn't miss. Check if you have played them all, and if not, make sure to add them to your gaming library.

Also Read: Free Fire OB47 update release date confirmed: Check new features, updates, and more

Elden Ring

Souls-like games are not everyone's cup of tea, but if you are up for a challenge and want to experience it in a sprawling open world, Elden Ring is perfect for you. The game lets you freely explore and face bosses at your own pace. The world-building is inspired by Game of Thrones and features lore that feels rich and immersive. The game won the Game of the Year award in 2022. It's a non-negotiable, must-play title. Plus, it is now much better compared to launch, with optimizations for the PS5 system.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 came out almost a decade ago, but now it has been optimized for the PS5. The game looks much better on current-gen systems, with support for 60 FPS. The open world is as detailed as it gets, with an unsurmountable amount of content to discover, including beautifully crafted side quests. The story is full of twists and turns, offering a dose of high-quality fantasy. It's a non-negotiable, must-play game. It can also be quite challenging, especially if you're playing at higher difficulties.

Also Read: iPhone 16 tips: 5 things to check to identify whether iPhone is original or fake

Red Dead Redemption 2

It goes without saying, but if you haven't played Red Dead Redemption 2 yet, you are missing out. The best part is, you don't necessarily have to play the first Red Dead Redemption, as it is technically the sequel to Red Dead Redemption 2. Confusing, right? Red Dead Redemption 2 is actually the prequel to Red Dead Redemption. It offers incredible visuals, incredible details, a big realistic world, and NPCs.

A slow pace, missions that will leave you in awe, and story moments that will drop your jaw—that's RDR 2 for you.

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs, the original game, was a great take on the open-world genre by Ubisoft. However, it did not live up to expectations. That said, Ubisoft followed it up with Watch Dogs 2, which was considered a much better game overall. It features dynamic gameplay, looting, and hacking mechanics. Plus, you have a gorgeous open world to explore. The graphics are also much better than the original game.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was, at one time, one of the most anticipated games ever. No wonder, considering the cast it offers, including Keanu Reeves. However, it was met with hate and criticism at launch due to it being unplayable, especially on consoles. However, after numerous updates, and a dedicated version for the PS5, the game is now in a much better state than it was at launch. It no longer has the bugs that plagued it initially. After a series of updates and DLCs, the game finally feels complete. It is full of content, and you will never get tired of it. It also looks stunning, thanks to ray tracing and, in general, the amazing textures.

Also Read: ChatGPT could soon get ads, says company CFO: Here's what we know