Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Here’s what we know based on leaks so far

iPhone 16 Pro Max has been out for a few months now. And while the S24 Ultra is a good rival, its real rivalry will begin when Samsung launches the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It would be the better and more suited competitor, in line with the generation, and continue the long-standing iPhone-Galaxy rivalry. Based on the leaks we have seen surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, we can speculate a little about how the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra battle might unfold. Here, based on the leaks so far, let us compare both phones to see how the competition might shape up when the Samsung flagship launches.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to support the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, including the standard Galaxy S25 models, are all expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset, which is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Early testing reports have suggested that the Snapdragon chipset is faster in terms of multi-core performance when compared to the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's A18 Pro chipset. That being said, it will be interesting to see how the battle unfolds and which phone comes out on top, especially in terms of performance, as the competition has never been so close before.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: AI Features

So far, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has received its first wave of AI features with iOS 18.1, and now that December is here, it will soon get the iOS 18.2 update, which will bring more AI features, including Genmoji Image Playground and the long-awaited ChatGPT integration. But as things stand, Apple's AI features are still nascent, and based on what we have seen, they are still lacking compared to Android counterparts, especially Samsung's Galaxy AI, which now features a robust set of AI features that will only improve with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and One UI 7. However, we can't discount Apple, because by the time the S25 Ultra rolls out, Apple may ship iOS 18.3, which will also bring several new AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Display

Samsung could get a brighter display than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This goes without saying, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra already features a much brighter panel than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 16 Pro, with support for much higher peak brightness. Also, if Samsung continues with its anti-reflection coating, initially debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it could make for a much more immersive display experience with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Expected Camera Upgrades

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to sport more or less the same camera setup as the S24 Ultra, several sources claim that Samsung could actually include a major overhaul with a new 50-megapixel variable zoom camera, which could allow you to zoom between 3x to 5x, and integrate a new 50-megapixel 10x zoom camera as well.

But these should be taken with a grain of salt, as this was part of the early leaks. It is also expected that Samsung will upgrade the ultra-wide sensor to a 50-megapixel shooter, but again, it remains to be seen what Samsung eventually brings to the table.

It will also be interesting to see what features, especially from a software perspective, Samsung brings.

Just to remind you, Samsung has been allowing you to record 4K 120 FPS video before the iPhone 16 Pro, and now that Apple has finally got this feature, Samsung may try to one-up Apple with a new feature.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Design

Recent video leaks have suggested that the Samsung S25 Ultra is expected to support a major overhaul in terms of design, switching to more curved corners instead of the sharp corners of the S24 Ultra. This is more than likely to result in a more comfortable phone to hold. These design upgrades will likely improve the overall user experience.